Crackheads Break Into Bill Bellamy’s Car, Steal Sharpie, Leave $42K in The Trunk

Comedian Bill Bellamy is on the road with his PopUp Comedy Series tour and his most recent stop was in Jackson, Mississippi. This is where the car of one of his friends was broken into – and the thieves are now in the running for the “stupidest ever” title.
In a video posted to his social media, Bellamy explains what went down. He is clearly amused by the situation, which isn’t exactly how you’d expect someone who’s had his car window smashed with a brick to act. But he has good reason for that, as you can see in the video at the bottom of the page. 

As he explains, “crackheads” bricked his friend’s SUV, but they were in such a rush that they forgot to look in the truck. They turned everything in the car inside out, but they left with small stuff – among which, a Sharpie marker. True, a Sharpie is always a good thing to have, but it’s not exactly the kind of stuff you can get rich off of if you steal it.

Had they done their job properly, they would have opened the trunk, too. It contained a safe with $42,000 in cash and bags of (presumably) designer clothes. “They left everything behind!,” Bellamy laughs into the camera, as his pals voice their approval around him. It’s almost as if he’s urging them to be more thorough next time.

“These CrackHeads broke into my boys car!!! OMG!! You can’t write this stuff!! Super Funny For Real !! See everybody Tonight!!,” Bellamy also writes in the caption.

That said, advertising on social media that you’re riding with a trunk full of cash is perhaps not the best idea, even if this one incident was downright hilarious. There’s bound to be more car thieves in the good ol’ US of A, we reckon, and he still has tour dates to complete.

