Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-Door Drag Races Jaguar XE SV Project 8, Trampling Follows

In this era when performance SUVs get more traction than ever, I always love to remind everybody there are also other ways of taking your family along for a speeding ride. And machines such as the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 and the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S Four-Door are brilliant examples of this. But what happens when these long-roof monsters are thrown at each other?
The result is obviously a clash of titans and I've brought along a drag race that allows the two four-doors to put on a monstrous battle.

You should know the German and the Brit got together during a velocity event, engaging in a brief sprinting battle.

Now, despite a Christmas Tree being present, the two didn't use the lights. Intead, it was a human who kicked off the hostilities.

The start was more or less even, while the capricious weather couldn't be ignored. Then again, the drivers weren't aiming for the perfect numbers, as the aficioandos simply wanted to see which toy is quicker - the presence of passengers also highlits this and one can only applaud such an impromptu-joy experience.

Note that the Jag faced a host of other opponents. In fact, the gear head behind the wheel seems to have a fetish for drag racing Affalterbach toys - the 600 horsepower Jaguar didn't just battle the 639 hp machine mentioned above, but also duked it out with a 585 hp Mercedes-AMG GT R, as well as with a 510 hp Mercedes-AMG C63 S.What do the numbers tell us?
The M-AMG GT63 S 4-Door is considerably heavier than the not-exactly-light XE SV Project. So while the first comes with 3.5 kg/hp, the latter burdens each of its horses with 3.1 kilos.

And if we are to look at the best quarter-mile times recorded in magazine tests, the XE SV Project 8 needs 11.5 seconds to play this game, while the GT63 S can cover the task in 10.9 seconds.

Of course, these times involve much better conditions than the ones our heroes had during the said sprinting event.


