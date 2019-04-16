Mercedes-AMG G63 Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Sleeper, Gets Trampled

autoevolution

Back in the 50s, people though we'd have flying cars in the 2000s. Well, reality has proved those beliefs wrong. However, nobody predicted our automotive landscape would be populated by super-SUVs. Heck, these performance high-riders are still surprising to those who keep track of what happens in the car realm, as, for instance, they can keep up with supercars with just a little help from tuners. And I've brought along an effervescent example for you, one that involves the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
The adventure we have here involves a stock incarnation of the new G63, along with a Trackhawk I live to label as a sleeper.

You see, the Trackhawk is already a bit of a sleeper. After all, we're talking about a machine that packs more horsepower than a Lamborghini Huracan Evo (the blown 6.2-liter V8 of the Jeep delivers 707 ponies, remember?) and whose appearance doesn't exactly give away the monumental performance the brick can deliver.

Well, this Jeep has been massaged by German specialist Manhart, with the machine now delivering around 800 ponies. You see, there are quite a few gear heads out there who look at the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and see an underpowered piece of kit.

The Trackahwak recently attended a drag racing event on the old continent, which saw the Grand Cherokee going up against the new Mercedes-AMG G63.

The Affalterbach machine came to the velocity brawl in stock form, which means it's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivered 585 ponies.

It looks like the aficionado behind the wheel of the Jeep was a gentleman, allowing the G63 to get the head start. As for what happened next, you'll get to see it in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. And there's no need to place a bet on this one, folks.

