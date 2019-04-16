Driven: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S: Something Old, Something New

Infiniti Qs Inspiration Lights Up Shanghai

The latest in what is now a long line of Infiniti concepts has been revealed in Shanghai this week, this time as a precursor of a future production model powered by electricity. 33 photos



"China has the most growth potential for electric vehicles globally, especially in the premium segment," said Christian Meunier, chairman of



Loosely translated, the fact that the concept is based on an adaptable platform means there are no technical details to go with the rcar's unveiling. After all, adaptable means it can accommodate everything from hybrid to full electric, so imagine at will.



But even if there are no numbers to indicate horsepower or range behind the Qs, the concept still has a lot to show for. And not necessarily on the outside.



It’s the interior of the Qs Inspiration that draws the eye the most. Accessible via suicide-style doors, the interior opens up to reveal not the usual cocoon seen in other cars of the segment, but an open space with apparently free-floating individual seats wrapped in leather.



At a time when we get to see a lot of innovative and even crazy cockpit designs, Qs’ manages to stand out thanks to the huge screen that forms the instrument cluster and the big tablet conveniently inclined at the tip of the fingers, in front of the center console armrest.



