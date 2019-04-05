How Much Slower Than a Lamborghini Urus Is the Porsche Cayenne Turbo?

More on this:

1 Lamborghini Urus Tuned by Vorsteiner Is Not Restrained

2 TopCar Finishes Carbon Pack for Lamborghini Urus

3 Lamborghini Urus Racing Itself Is the Most Swiss Thing Ever

4 Lamborghini Urus Meets Audi Q8 in Switzerland, and Both Are Black

5 Lamborghini Urus Rendered With Tracks, 6 Wheels, and Crazy Limo Body