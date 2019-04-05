How Much Slower Than a Lamborghini Urus Is the Porsche Cayenne Turbo?

The Russian YouTube channel Dragtimesinfo because famous for highlighting amazingly fast SUVs with more than 500 horsepower. So it's only fair that's where the Lamborghini Urus went up against its less muscular brother, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo.
Even though the Cayenne is in its 3rd generation, the newcomer is very much its superior in the performance department. In fact, there's very little that can keep up with the 650 HP Urus.
For whatever reason, Porsche caps its V8 engines at 550 horsepower, even though they are clearly capable of much more. But if you want Turbo S levels of output, you'll need to buy a much more expensive and heavier hybrid system which isn't even available on the Cayenne yet.
That's how the Lamborghini Urus is allowed to boast 100 more ponies, even though it's based on the same platform as its VW Group counterparts. A small torque gap exists as well, as the Italian super-SUV makes 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) while the German model packs only 770 Nm (568 lb-ft).
What's that, you want even more specs because the drag race video is too short? Well, according to the official numbers, the Urus is supposed to do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds and tops out at 190 mph (305 km/h) top speed. Meanwhile, the German SUV requires 4.1 seconds and will run out of steam at 178 mph (286 km/h), but only if you ordered the Sport Chrono Package.
And even though supercars are known for being lighter, these two competitors are about even in that department. But it's now time to find out if Lamborghini's extra work in the engine tuning department pays off. The reaction times of both SUVs is pretty bad, which is mostly due to their automatic gearboxes. But once it gets going, the Urus is way faster, finishing the 1/2 mile rage 2 seconds faster and with a 10km/h-higher top speed.
Of course, there are other super-fast SUVs out there, but the Russians have never been big fans of Tesla or the Model X. The upcoming BMW X5 Competition should put up a good fight, as would the 635 HP Bentley Bentayga Speed. Beyond that, we know a couple of 800+ HP GLE 63 model
