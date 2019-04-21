autoevolution

2019 Nissan GT-R Nismo Drag Races Hellcat Widebody, Destruction Occurs

Sure, the Nissan GT-R and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody are both coupes that can accomodate more than two adults. However, the driving experiences that Godzilla and the Mopar machine offer could hardly be more different. After all, the first is a supercar slayer that relies on an intelligent AWD system to do its job, while the latter is one of the stars of the modern muscle car world.
Then again, none of the differences between the R35 and the Hellcat matter when the two line up next to each other for a drag race - the show the two velocity toys deliver is all that's important.

Fortunately, a recent velocity gathering saw a 2019 Nissan GT-R Nismo and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody duking it out.

Note that while the Japanese toy is famous for its explosive take-off, the race saw the beasts using a rolling start, so the Nissan halo car could hardly make use of its all-paw hardware.

However, the Nissan GT-R Nismo didn't need to see the Challenger Hellcat Widebody struggling for traction and that's because the first dominated the latter through sheer power-to-weight.

You see, the Challenger came to the fight in stock form of close to that, which means it had 707 ponies to play with. As for the Nissan GT-R, this featured unnamed mods - judging by the way the machine sprints towards the horizon, it has been taken pretty far from the factory output of 600 ponies.

Keep in mind that a 2019 Nismo GT-R such as the one we have here will set you back a whopping $175,540 (for the record, the GT-R Pure base model kicks off at just under $100,000).

P.S.: If you are in a hurry, you can skip to the 5:19 point of the clip for the battle described above.

