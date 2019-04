2019 Nissan GT-R Nismo Drag Races Hellcat Widebody, Destruction Occurs

Then again, none of the differences between the R35 and the Hellcat matter when the two line up next to each other for a drag race - the show the two velocity toys deliver is all that's important.Fortunately, a recent velocity gathering saw a 2019 Nissan GT-R Nismo and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody duking it out.Note that while the Japanese toy is famous for its explosive take-off, the race saw the beasts using a rolling start, so the Nissan halo car could hardly make use of its all-paw hardware.However, the Nissan GT-R Nismo didn't need to see the Challenger Hellcat Widebody struggling for traction and that's because the first dominated the latter through sheer power-to-weight.You see, the Challenger came to the fight in stock form of close to that, which means it had 707 ponies to play with. As for the Nissan GT-R, this featured unnamed mods - judging by the way the machine sprints towards the horizon, it has been taken pretty far from the factory output of 600 ponies.Keep in mind that a 2019 Nismo GT-R such as the one we have here will set you back a whopping $175,540 (for the record, the GT-R Pure base model kicks off at just under $100,000).P.S.: If you are in a hurry, you can skip to the 5:19 point of the clip for the battle described above.