Nissan GT-R Drag Races VW Golf Sleeper, Heavy Crushing Follows

If you go to Germany and check out the traffic, you might notice people in that part of the world love... German cars (massive surprise here). And I always like to zoom in on the special examples, such as the Mk II Volkswagen Golf that brought us here, which happened to steal the thunder of a Nissan GT-R.
The slab of 1980s Germany and the Japanese supercar got together on an airfield, with their encounter being part of a drag racing event.

The two machines engaged in a half-mile battle, one that saw them using a standing start. Then again, the Golf was just as prepared as the Nissan halo car, since it packs 4Motion all-paw hardware.

You see, the owner of the Vee-Dub went through the trouble of installing a system that could keep up with the newfound muscle of the compact - did I mention that the second-generation Golf now allows the one behind the wheel to play with over 700 horsepower?

The trip to the gym involves a VR6 motor and, as if that wasn't enough, a turbo is also on the list of goodies the machine has been gifted with.

I'm not aware of the GT-R's state, so I can't tell you whether this had been taken down the aftermarket path or not. Nevertheless, checking out the Nissan's sprinting performance compared to that of the Volkswagen Golf might deliver a few clues, with the clip below being here to help.

Normally, this is the point where I'd invite betting fans to do their thing. However, there's no point in doing so this time around, since the Volkswagen Golf simply showed the Nissan its posterior from the first moment of the race and didn't stop running away until it crossed the finish line. Then again, you probably expected that after checking out the title of the story...

