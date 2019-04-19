Stock Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races McLaren 720S, Destroys It (World Record)

Metal Puzzle at JPL Begins Coming Together to Form the Mars 2020 Spacecraft

Now, as those who spend plenty of time at the drag strip know, the 720S is a quarter-mile wonder, as it can play the 1,320 feet game in as little as 9.7 seconds, which means it can one-up its P1 big brother. And it doesn't need tire warmers or a forced burnout to pull such a stunt, just a set of Toyo R888R tires.As for the Lamborghini Huracan, the surprise it delivers is that the standard LP610-4 model is the quickest - while the 640 hp Performante does pack active aero, it seems there's not enough magic to prevent that rear wing from generating drag that stands in the way of the special edition's quarter-mile time. Of course, there's also the new Huracan Evo , with the mid-cycle facelift having received the Performante's output. We'll just have to wait for customer deliveries to kick off, then.Meanwhile, I want to announced you that the stock Lamborghini Huracan quarter-mile record has recently fallen. And while the record has gone from 10.43 to 10.41 seconds, this kind of stuff is important to those drag strip aficioandos I mentioned above. Oh, and the Lambo that grabbed the accolade also used Toyo R888R rubber.However, the V10 toy that pulled off this neat trick managed to draw some proper attention by leaving a McLaren 720S in its dust...I mean this in a literal sense, since the track prep was ruined by the time the two raced, with the debirs and the lack of prep on the ground getting in the way. This meant the RWD Macca got a poor start and simply didn't have enough time to catch up with the Lambo by the end of the sprinting fight - keep in mind that the said McLaren has delivered a 9.8s quarter-mile earlier in the day, when the track prep was still okay.And, as you'll get to notice in the clip below, the Huracan left the 720S trailing in its wake on more than one occasion.