Fake Bugatti Chiron Is Actually a Hyundai Tiburon From Hell

Life offers one few certainties. Well, here's one of them: the Bugatti Chiron sitting before us is not the real deal. Then again, you don't need to be a car guru to know that. A simple pair of eyes will do the trick.
Nevertheless, if you know your way around a vehicle, you'll probably notice that the poor creature trapped underneath the poorly-executed custom work is a Hyundai Tiburon (if you happen to do your driving on the Old Continent, you probably know this one as the Hyundai Coupe).

It looks like whoever built this car (the terms is loosely used), got bored halfway and decided to stick with the work in progress status. After all, you can criticise a build until it's 100 percent complete, right?

However, there's no point in judging the one who envisioned the contraption sitting before us. In fact, the person who did this must be a genius, especially since he or she managed to pull off a neat psychological trick.

Perhaps the one who put the project together could write a book, which should definitely have the following title: How To Offend Everybody.

After all, it's nearly impossible to look at this four-wheeled creature and not be upset (to say the least) about... well... each and every one of its details. Even the wheels, which could be easily removed and repurposed (think: be used on a less disastrous project car) seem to be the kind you wouldn't want on your pride and joy.

It's a shame we can't see inside the vehicle though, as the owner might've also tried to replicate the cabin of the 1,500 horsepower Molsheim machine, with its two separate areas.

Oh well, guess one should see that coming when dealing with an image that comes from the rotten eye candy pit that is the Shitty Car Mods subreddit (pixel tip to Redditor TheRealCleverDragon for this one).
