BMW M5 Competition Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT63 S, Result Is Surprising

Remember the good old BMW M vs. Mercedes AMG that defined the early days of the performance saloon genre? Well, nowadays the cars are heavier and larger. On the other hand, the engines are more muscular, they drive more wheels, while the roof lines are sexier. So, how do all these differences translate into the real world? Well, a comparison involving the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S Four-Door and the BMW M5 Competition should deliver a respectable answe.
This comparo comes from Russia, where the aficionados over at the DSC Off label have put the M car and the Affalterbach machine through their paces.

The result is a video that's 39 minutes long, but I won't rush to mention the point where the M5 Competition and the GT63 S engaged in a drag race. Don't worry, though, the straight-line battle involves standing and rolling starts with the 1/4- and the 1/2-mile times being recorded, as well as a braking test.

Instead, I'll invite you to enable the Youtube closed captions and go for the automatic translation to English, since the entire comparo is worthy of one's attention.

For instance, you'll once again receive a real-world confirmation on the deceiving nature of the official figures used to define these long-roof monsters.

Sure, it's no secret that the GT63 is over 100 kilos heftier than the E63, with a part of that being owed to the extra chassis bracing. But finding out that the Mercedes-AMG tips the scales at 2170 kg (with a full tank and no driver) is something else.

Then there's the typically understated BMW output - while the Germans claim the machine delivers 625 hp and 750 Nm, the tested example gifted the driver with 705 hp and 833 Nm.

Nevertheless, a glance at the dyno graphs of the two twin-turbo V8s reveals that while the M car might have sweeter peak figures, it's the Mercedes-AMG that takes the cake in terms of that middle-range grunt you use when daily driving the thing.

After watching this battle, I can't stop wondering how the upcoming BMW M8 Gran Coupe will fare against the Mercerdes-AMG GT63.

