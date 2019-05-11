Ferrari 488 Pista Goes Drag Racing, McLaren 720S Challenge Is Lit

By now, plenty of Ferrari 488 Pista owners have welcomed the special edition into their garages. However, not too many of them have rushed to throw the mid-engined toy at the drag strip. Well, the time has finally come to see a Pista doing its thing on the prepped surface.

4 photos



Hey, do you know what other famous supercar has 720 horsepower? That's right, the



Besides, the Woking missile we're talking about has already earned a carbon fiber-solid reputation for deliver the kind of quarter-mile stunts that allow it to punch straight into hypercar territory.



In fact, the current McLaren 720S quarter-mile world record sits at 9.7 seconds, even though that run involved Toyo R888R rubber. Then again, high-9s runs have been recorded using the factory tires.



Well, the man who delivered the said run, namely Brooks of the Drag Times channel, recently compared the said Pista runs with an adventure in his McLaren 720S and you can check out the result below.



As the vlogger notes, we'll have to wait for an actual battle between the Ferrari 488 Pista and the McLaren 720S before reaching an actual conclusion. And since the Italian automotive producer has used the 720 hp Pista engine spec for the new F8 Tributo (



Now, if we zoom in on magazine testing, we notice that the best quarter-mile recorded by the 720 horsepower Prancing Horse sits at 10 seconds flat. Well, the shenanigan we have here does involve a prepped surface and two runs, so you'll get to enjoy a real-world drag strip experience.Hey, do you know what other famous supercar has 720 horsepower? That's right, the McLaren 720S . And while the Pista is a special edition and the 720S is the standard Super Series McLaren, if that word is allowed, the two are actually pretty close competitors.Besides, the Woking missile we're talking about has already earned a carbon fiber-solid reputation for deliver the kind of quarter-mile stunts that allow it to punch straight into hypercar territory.In fact, the current McLaren 720S quarter-mile world record sits at 9.7 seconds, even though that run involved Toyo R888R rubber. Then again, high-9s runs have been recorded using the factory tires.Well, the man who delivered the said run, namely Brooks of the Drag Times channel, recently compared the said Pista runs with an adventure in his McLaren 720S and you can check out the result below.As the vlogger notes, we'll have to wait for an actual battle between the Ferrari 488 Pista and the McLaren 720S before reaching an actual conclusion. And since the Italian automotive producer has used the 720 hp Pista engine spec for the new F8 Tributo ( here 's a real-world sighting of the supercar), we can't wait to see the 488 GTB replacement duking it out with the Macca.