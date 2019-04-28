autoevolution

Nissan GT-R Nismo Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador S, Obliteration Comes Quickly

Certain aficionados would argue that pitting a Nissan GT-R Nismo against a Lamborghini Aventador S is a waste of a good computer. Then again, there are plenty of speed freaks out there who would love to see Godzilla's sharpest incarnation duking it out with the "base" V12 Raging Bull, for the fun of it.
As it turns, the latter crowd involves two gear heads who happen to drive these supercars. And the two velocity lovers happened to attend the same drag racing event, so it didn't take much for the R35 to line up next to the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the two supercars duking it out on two separate occasions, with the machines even switching lanes, so nobody could complain about the grip.

However, the starting procedure is far from ideal. For one thing, while the said even was held on an airfield and a Christmas Tree was present, the vehicles turned to a human to kick off the battle.

And, judging by what we can see in the said clip, it seems that none of the two used Launch Control. Sure, they both pack all-wheel-drive, but since the V6 of the Nissan halo car relies on twin-turbocharging to deliver its 600 horsepower, this wasn't exactly fair - the Lamborghini is animated by a naturally aspirated V12 that churns out 740 horsepower, remember?

The Nismo incarnation of the GT-R easily stands out thanks to its price, since, for instance, the 2019 model comes with a MSRP of $175,000, while the based model, namely the GT-R Pure, kicks off at just under $100,000. So the Nismo challenges the budget supercar status of the GT-R.

As for the Aventador S, this Lamborghini can be yours fro $417,000. Oh, and don't forget the extra cash for the optional extras.

