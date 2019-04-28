autoevolution

Ferrari 488 GTB Drag Races Tuned Corvette Z06, Crushing Follows

28 Apr 2019, 9:25 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen drag racers, those of you who made it here are set to receive a sample of the Russian drag racing scene. We're talking about the country's high tier, namely the Unlimited 500 championship.
5 photos
Ferrari 488 GTB Drag Races Tuned Corvette Z06Ferrari 488 GTB Drag Races Tuned Corvette Z06Ferrari 488 GTB Drag Races Tuned Corvette Z06Ferrari 488 GTB Drag Races Tuned Corvette Z06
The sprinting shenangian we have here involves a Ferrari 488 GTB, with the Prancing Horse taking on two oponents.

The first is an Audi R8 V10 Plus, which, as is the case with the Maranello machine, came to the battle in stock form. And while the Ingolstadt model is down on muscle (the naturally aspirated V10 delivers 610 hp, while the Fezza's twin-turvo V8 packs 670 ponies), it does come with AWD - given the surface that hosted the battle, which seems to lack prep, the all-paw nature of the Audi gave it quite an advantage - if we are to judge by the 60-foot time of the Fezza, this spun quite a lot.

Then again, as I mentioned in the title above, the 488 GTB also duked it out with a Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Unlike the othwer two supercars, the C7 had been taken down the aftermarket path.

The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 heart of the American toy has jumped from 650 to over 700 horses, while the newfound muscle can be put to the road with the help of racing slicks.

Fortunately, the video depicting these sprinting battles involve all the numbers you need, from the reaction time to the 1/4- and 1/2-mile figures.

Speaking of the Ferrari 488 GTB, the one we have here is a 2015 example. Nevertheless, earlier today we talked about how the 2019MY, which is the final one (the F8 Tributo takes over) might've been made faster without the Italian automotive producer telling anybody. This was revelaed by a drag racing session, but you should try to compare the times of the two Fezzas, since the conditions were entirely different.

Ferrari 488 GTB corvette z06 Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolet Corvette Z06 drag racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 