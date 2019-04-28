Ferrari 488 GTB Drag Races Tuned Corvette Z06, Crushing Follows

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Is a Baby G63, Shows Up at Nurburgring

The sprinting shenangian we have here involves a Ferrari 488 GTB, with the Prancing Horse taking on two oponents.The first is an Audi R8 V10 Plus, which, as is the case with the Maranello machine, came to the battle in stock form. And while the Ingolstadt model is down on muscle (the naturally aspirated V10 delivers 610 hp, while the Fezza's twin-turvo V8 packs 670 ponies), it does come with- given the surface that hosted the battle, which seems to lack prep, the all-paw nature of the Audi gave it quite an advantage - if we are to judge by the 60-foot time of the Fezza, this spun quite a lot.Then again, as I mentioned in the title above, the 488 GTB also duked it out with a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 . Unlike the othwer two supercars, the C7 had been taken down the aftermarket path.The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 heart of the American toy has jumped from 650 to over 700 horses, while the newfound muscle can be put to the road with the help of racing slicks.Fortunately, the video depicting these sprinting battles involve all the numbers you need, from the reaction time to the 1/4- and 1/2-mile figures.Speaking of the Ferrari 488 GTB, the one we have here is a 2015 example. Nevertheless, earlier today we talked about how the 2019MY, which is the final one (the F8 Tributo takes over) might've been made faster without the Italian automotive producer telling anybody. This was revelaed by a drag racing session, but you should try to compare the times of the two Fezzas, since the conditions were entirely different.