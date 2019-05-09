Ferrari 458 Speciale Drag Races Lamborghini Urus, The Result Is Surprising

As those of you who follow the "used" car market are well aware, the Ferrari 458 Speciale is now a collector car. The Maranello machine became an icon quicker than most and that's because it stands for the end of an era for the Prancing Horse - it's the last naturally aspirated V8, while coming from a time when Luca di Montezemolo, who used to work with Enzo, used to helm the carmaker.

4 photos



Fortunately, there are also 458 Speciale owners out there that allow the atmospheric monster to stretch its legs like its maker intended. And we're now here to talk about a recent example of the latter.



Now, given the instant throttle response and linear power delivery assets of the N/A special, you might expect this example to involve a circuit. Well, it doesn't, as we're dealing with a drag race instead.



Of course, the limited torque of the 4.5-liter atmospheric V8 occupying the middle section of the



Then again, the opponent of the Fezza doesn't exactly follow the recipe for the perfect drag racer. And that's because we're talking about an enemy of the scales, namely the Lamborghini Urus. What do the numbers tell us?

If we take a look at the best quarter-mile numbers recorded during magazine testing, the 605 hp, 540 Nm Ferrari 458 Speciale can play the quarter-mile game in 10.5 seconds.



However, the Fezza we have here had been taken to the gym and now packs a full exhaust, custom headers and a tune. Asfor the Urus, this came in stock form, with the exception of custom 24-inch wheels.



As for the 650 hp, 850 Nm



However, as you'll notice in the piece of footage below, real life doesn't always offer such results - note that the two raced on more than one occasion, with the sprinting action kicking off at the 2:00 point of the clip.



Come to think of it, this 2019 drag race isn't that far from the story of Lamborghini's birth, which talks about a tractor builder who was determined to show Enzo how it's done.



Speculators have pushed the value of the Speciale towards the $1 million and while it all feels like a buble, you'd expect owners to wrap the thing up inside a... plastic bubble and aim to make easy money.Fortunately, there are also 458 Speciale owners out there that allow the atmospheric monster to stretch its legs like its maker intended. And we're now here to talk about a recent example of the latter.Now, given the instant throttle response and linear power delivery assets of the N/A special, you might expect this example to involve a circuit. Well, it doesn't, as we're dealing with a drag race instead.Of course, the limited torque of the 4.5-liter atmospheric V8 occupying the middle section of the Ferrari 458 Speciale means the drag strip is not necessarily its favorite playground.Then again, the opponent of the Fezza doesn't exactly follow the recipe for the perfect drag racer. And that's because we're talking about an enemy of the scales, namely the Lamborghini Urus.If we take a look at the best quarter-mile numbers recorded during magazine testing, the 605 hp, 540 Nm Ferrari 458 Speciale can play the quarter-mile game in 10.5 seconds.However, the Fezza we have here had been taken to the gym and now packs a full exhaust, custom headers and a tune. Asfor the Urus, this came in stock form, with the exception of custom 24-inch wheels.As for the 650 hp, 850 Nm Lamborghini Urus , this needs at least 11.2 seconds to complete the 1,320 feet task.However, as you'll notice in the piece of footage below, real life doesn't always offer such results - note that the two raced on more than one occasion, with the sprinting action kicking off at the 2:00 point of the clip.Come to think of it, this 2019 drag race isn't that far from the story of Lamborghini's birth, which talks about a tractor builder who was determined to show Enzo how it's done.