Dodge Demon Drag Races Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Brutal Fight Follows

Well, the question above isn't just hypothetical, as the muscle car and the Japanese go-fast bike recently got together for a sprinting brawl, with the hostilities taking place in Canada.Fortunately, the shenanigan wasn't a street battle. Instead, the Kawa and the Demon battled it out at the drag strip. And it all started with a hefty dose of tire-shredding, as both the driver and the rider were determined to grab the win.In fact, the said determined caused both to run a red light during the starting phase of the race. Then again, the figures displayed at the end of the battle don't take the reaction time into account, so there was still a clear winner.Now, while the Kawasaki ZX-14R we have here may or may not pack light mods, we can be certain that the Dodge Challenger Demon that fought it had been taken down the aftermarket path.And while we're not aware of the exact mods fitted to the machine, we'd expect goodies like a pulley upgrade, an ethanol setup and a rubber change.After all, the stock Demon, with its 840 horsepower, struggles to achieve the official quarter-mile time of 9.65 seconds, while the example we have here did better than that.With those spoilers out of the way, the time has come to let the piece of footage below do its job. So if any of you happens to enjoy betting, now would be a good time to pick sides in this fight of the six wheels.