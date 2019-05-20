Tesla Model 3 Drag Races BMW M2 Competition, Heavy Crushing Follows

This is an uber-exciting time for us car aficionados, with the electrification war meaning we get to enjoy fierce battles between ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) heroes and electron juice sippers. And the drag race we have here, which involves the Tesla Model 3 and the BMW M2 is an example as good as any.

4 photos



At first, it might seem pointless to throw the two at each other. After all, the EV benefits from all-paw traction, while its full electric torque is available as soon as the driver touches the loud quiet pedal - the Bimmer is a RWD toy, which is present here in manual form, so what chance does it stand as far as the takeoff is concerned? Oh, and just to be fair, the whole shenanigan also involved a rolling drag race between the two toys.



Then again, none of the differences between these two white cars take away the giggles delivered by the battle.



Oh, and let's keep in mind that the BMW M2 Competition and the AWD come with starting prices that aren't that far from each other - the first kicks off at $58,900, while the second starts at $49,900.



At the end of the day, we have to remember that the straight-line performance is just one of the factors that describe the driving experience, so there's only so much this sprinting confrontation can tell you about the two machines.



Heck, these two have such different ways of talking to the driver that it wouldn't be wrong for them to share a garage...



Now, it should be noted that both machines (will) come in even sharper trims. And that's because this is the Tesla Model 3 All-Wheel-Drive, not the Performance model. And while the M2 Competition we have here is the best M2 you can currently buy, you should keep in mind that the Bavarians are out there, testing the CS incarnation of the M2, which will become the new range-topper once it makes its debut later this year.At first, it might seem pointless to throw the two at each other. After all, the EV benefits from all-paw traction, while its full electric torque is available as soon as the driver touches the loud quiet pedal - the Bimmer is a RWD toy, which is present here in manual form, so what chance does it stand as far as the takeoff is concerned? Oh, and just to be fair, the whole shenanigan also involved a rolling drag race between the two toys.Then again, none of the differences between these two white cars take away the giggles delivered by the battle.Oh, and let's keep in mind that the BMW M2 Competition and the Tesla Model 3come with starting prices that aren't that far from each other - the first kicks off at $58,900, while the second starts at $49,900.At the end of the day, we have to remember that the straight-line performance is just one of the factors that describe the driving experience, so there's only so much this sprinting confrontation can tell you about the two machines.Heck, these two have such different ways of talking to the driver that it wouldn't be wrong for them to share a garage...