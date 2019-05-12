2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Drag Races Corvette Z06 with a Surprising Ending

Everybody's talking about the eye-scratching evolution of the Chevrolet Camaro SS design now that the 2020 model is here to shock us. However, let's take the time to talk about the main attraction of the Camaro, which is its muscle.

Keep in mind that the Camaro top dog, namely the ZL1, can surprise even those who know a thing or two about going fast.For instance, I've brought along a piece of drag racing footage that sees a 2019 ZL1 duking it out with a C7 Corvette Z06 In theory, the chunkier Chevrolet Camaro can't match the go-fast numbers of the Z06 whose engine it borrows. So while both pack 650 ponies (thank you, supercharged 6.2-liter V8), the supercar comes with 2.6 kilos per hp, while the muscle car burdens each of its horses with 2.8 kilograms.And if we look at the quarter-mile times recorded during magazine testing, we'll notice that the Camaro ZL1 can play the game in 11.3 seconds, while the Corvette Z06 is 0.3 seconds quicker (the times are for the eight-speed automatic versions on stock tires).Did you ever get that feeling of artificiality when meeting a Facebook buddy in real life for the first time? Well, just like Photoshop spices things up on social media, experienced drivers and well-prepped surfaces deliver the kind of numbers mentioned above. Things can be pretty different in real life, though.And you'll get a serious taste of this in the clip below. Note that the pair of Chevys got together at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada. Oh. and in case you drag strip aficionados are wondering, the said playground is almost at sea level.Now, if you happen to enjoy betting, now would be a good time to pick sides in the velocity fight we have here - so which one will it be?