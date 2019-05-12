autoevolution

2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Drag Races Corvette Z06 with a Surprising Ending

12 May 2019, 6:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Everybody's talking about the eye-scratching evolution of the Chevrolet Camaro SS design now that the 2020 model is here to shock us. However, let's take the time to talk about the main attraction of the Camaro, which is its muscle.
4 photos
2019 Camaro ZL1 drag races Corvette Z062019 Camaro ZL1 drag races Corvette Z062019 Camaro ZL1 drag races Corvette Z06
Keep in mind that the Camaro top dog, namely the ZL1, can surprise even those who know a thing or two about going fast.

For instance, I've brought along a piece of drag racing footage that sees a 2019 ZL1 duking it out with a C7 Corvette Z06.

In theory, the chunkier Chevrolet Camaro can't match the go-fast numbers of the Z06 whose engine it borrows. So while both pack 650 ponies (thank you, supercharged 6.2-liter V8), the supercar comes with 2.6 kilos per hp, while the muscle car burdens each of its horses with 2.8 kilograms.

And if we look at the quarter-mile times recorded during magazine testing, we'll notice that the Camaro ZL1 can play the game in 11.3 seconds, while the Corvette Z06 is 0.3 seconds quicker (the times are for the eight-speed automatic versions on stock tires).

Did you ever get that feeling of artificiality when meeting a Facebook buddy in real life for the first time? Well, just like Photoshop spices things up on social media, experienced drivers and well-prepped surfaces deliver the kind of numbers mentioned above. Things can be pretty different in real life, though.

And you'll get a serious taste of this in the clip below. Note that the pair of Chevys got together at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada. Oh. and in case you drag strip aficionados are wondering, the said playground is almost at sea level.

Now, if you happen to enjoy betting, now would be a good time to pick sides in the velocity fight we have here - so which one will it be?

chevrolet camaro zl1 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 drag racing Chevrolet
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 