autoevolution

BMW M3 Has Ridiculous Slow-Motion Nurburgring Crash, Driver Can't Handle Rain

12 May 2019, 7:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
"There's no way this M3 is going to crash, just look at how slowly the driver is approaching the corner... I've been misled by the title!". It wouldn't be unnatural to think this after checking out the first moments of the piece of footage showcasing the Nurburgring ordeal of this E46-generation BMW M3.
9 photos
BMW M3 Ring crashBMW M3 Ring crashBMW M3 Ring crashBMW M3 Ring crashBMW M3 Ring crashBMW M3 Ring crashBMW M3 Ring crashBMW M3 Ring crash
Sadly, though, if you give the driver a few extra seconds, you'll notice the M3 violently losing the rear end at what appears to be street cycling speed.

The one behind the wheel seems to pull a half-way countersteer effort and chooses to not use the throttle to bring that posterior back in line. Instead, he slams on the brakes, which only aplifies the rotation. And it doesn't take long before the Bimmer performs the dreaded guardrail kiss.

Fortunately, the limited velocity meant that both the driver and the passenger were unharmed. In fact, we can see the one riding shotgun getting out of the vehicle and evaluating the damage.

The driver also does this, but in a more elaborate matter, as it seems he's trying to negotiate with a Ring marshal over the damage on the metallic protection element (this can be pretty expensive to replace, with the costs being supported by the faulty drivers).So, what caused this ridiculous, slow-mo accident?
Well, as you'll notice in the video, the track was soaking wet. And despite the adventure having taken place on the first Sunday of May, the capricious Green Hell weather means temperatures were close to zero, as the uploader of the video explains in the description of the clip.

Factor in the (probable) summer tires and the driver's apparent lack of reaction, plus the poor line throgh Brunnchen 2, which might just be YouTube's favorite corner and you end up with a recipe for disaster.

For the record, the Renault Clio RS chasing the M3 seemed to have no problem with the weather conditions, with the FWD hot hatch moving along at decent pace.

BMW M3 BMW Nurburgring crash crash Nurburgring
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 