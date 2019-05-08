autoevolution

New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Spotted on Nurburgring, Out For 2020 BMW X5 M Blood

8 May 2019
The super-SUV genre is enjoying more traction than ever these days. And one of the duets that have helped popularise this niche segment, namely the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 (this badge replaced the ML63, remembler?) and the BMW X5 M are almost ready to receive a new generation. We've already discussed the 2020 X5 M earlier today, when we saw the go-fast crossover chasing a Supra on the Nurburgring. So we are now back at the Ring, but we'll focus on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 (S).
With the second-generation GLE, which is actually the first that was designed from the ground up, already among us, the time has come from Affalterbach engineers to complete the development of pumped-up versions.

The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that animates most M-AMG models nowadays will also power the GLE 63. However, while the unit is "limited" to 510 horsepower on the GLC 63 S range-topper, it should deliver around 600 ponies on the big brother we have here.

Does this mean the GLE 63 will steal the Nurburgring production SUV lap record from the GLC 63 (the latter can blitz the Green Hell in 7:49.37)? The numbers for it are here, but we might not see it happening, at least not until a competitor attempts to do it.

As is the case with the GLC, there will also be Coupe versions of both the standard GLE and the GLE 63.

Oh, and if you're looking for a muscular driving experience, but feel the said setup is too generous for your needs, you'll also be able to go for the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 (think: mild-hybrid), which is also testing on the Nordschleife these days.


