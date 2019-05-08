autoevolution

2020 BMW X5 M Hunts Down Toyota Supra on Nurburgring, The Chase Is Wild

Imagine you're a Toyota engineer completing the final tests of the 2020 Supra on the Nurburgring and you see a dot in your rear-view mirror. That dot keeps getting bigger until it becomes a 2020 BMW X5 M. Well, this isn't a fictional scenario, but a simple way to describe one of the adventures that took place during yesterday's Industry Pool session.
As such, you'll get to see the two flying on the Green Hell, with the X5 M appearing to be determined to make that pass. Then again, the advances in tire technology can only take a two-ton-plus monster so far while the infamous German corners take a stab at it. So while the Supra seems to flow through the bends, the passing of the Bavarian high-rider is accompanied by the cry of the tires.

I'll remind you that the 2020 BMW X5 M will deliver 600 horsepower in standard form, if I might use this term, while the Competition model should deliver at least 625 hp, as we've seen on the F90 M5.

And you shouldn't imagine that the common blood (the new Supra shares its platform and powertrain with the 2019 BMW Z4, remember?) means the engineers behind the wheel cut the other car any slack.

Speaking of the Mk V Supra sprinting on the Ring, I'll remind you a tester car crashed yesterday (here are some photos on the matter), but it looks like the accident wasn't severe.

Note that the Supra vs. X5 M encounter is part of a Nurburgring testing compilation you'll find at the bottom of the page. And while the spicy encounter can be found at the 2:30 point of the clip, the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention.

That's because the clip showcases plenty of prototypes, from the Porsche Taycan to the BMW M8.

