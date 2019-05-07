Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Chases Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on Nurburgring, Debut Close

Can you imagine a world where we get to see upcoming cars battling each other on the track before they're even revealed? Well, such a realm already exists and it's called The Nurburgring - with more and more prototype testing taking place on the infamous German track, we can enjoy spicy action and we're now here to focus on a chase involving the just-around-the-corner Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S.
The spicy moment is part of a spy video focused on the 718 Cayman GT4, a model that Porsche will introduce by the end of the year. You see,at first sight, these two toys are as different as performance machines get. Then again, there are quite a few similarities between them:
- They have typical German car names that are as interesting as that class you skipped in highschool.
- The GLC 63 S (see what I mean?) might have a hefty footprint, but the high-rider is pretty good at the Green Hell game. Heck, this Affalterbach toy currently holds the Nurburgring production SUV lap record, thanks to a cronograph number of 7:49.37.
- As you can imagine, the mid-engined Porscha we have here also knows a thing or two about impressing the stopwatch. It's predecessor could complete the task in 7:40 and you can expect serious improvement from the newcomer.
- Both are (probably) animated by four-liter engines. It's just that the crossover comes with a twin-turbo V8, while the sportscar is expected to skip the 3.8-liter atmospheric flat-six animating the 718 GT4 Clubsport racecar and feature a downtuned version of the 4.0L N/A boxer powering the 911 GT3 (expect 425 ponies) - you should also check out the aural side of the battle between the two.
- If the rumors are true, Porsche will leave Neunelfer cannibalization fears behind and offer the 718 Cayman GT4 with an optional PDK. You know, a tranny that has two pedals, just like the 9-speed MCT (automatic with a wet start-off clutch replacing the torque converter) of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S.