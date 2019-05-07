Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Chases Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on Nurburgring, Debut Close

Can you imagine a world where we get to see upcoming cars battling each other on the track before they're even revealed? Well, such a realm already exists and it's called The Nurburgring - with more and more prototype testing taking place on the infamous German track, we can enjoy spicy action and we're now here to focus on a chase involving the just-around-the-corner Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S.

5 photos

They have typical German car names that are as interesting as that class you skipped in highschool. The GLC 63 S (see what I mean?) might have a hefty footprint, but the high-rider is pretty good at the Green Hell game. Heck, this Affalterbach toy currently holds the Nurburgring production SUV lap record, thanks to a cronograph number of 7:49.37. As you can imagine, the mid-engined Porscha we have here also knows a thing or two about impressing the stopwatch. It's predecessor could complete the task in 7:40 and you can expect serious improvement from the newcomer. Both are (probably) animated by four-liter engines. It's just that the crossover comes with a twin-turbo V8, while the sportscar is expected to skip the 3.8-liter atmospheric flat-six animating the 718 GT4 Clubsport racecar and feature a downtuned version of the 4.0L N/A boxer powering the 911 GT3 (expect 425 ponies) - you should also check out the aural side of the battle between the two. If the rumors are true, Porsche will leave Neunelfer cannibalization fears behind and offer the 718 Cayman GT4 with an optional PDK. You know, a tranny that has two pedals, just like the 9-speed MCT (automatic with a wet start-off clutch replacing the torque converter) of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S.

The spicy moment is part of a spy video focused on the 718 Cayman GT4, a model that Porsche will introduce by the end of the year. You see,at first sight, these two toys are as different as performance machines get. Then again, there are quite a few similarities between them: