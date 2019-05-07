autoevolution

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Chases Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on Nurburgring, Debut Close

7 May 2019, 9:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Can you imagine a world where we get to see upcoming cars battling each other on the track before they're even revealed? Well, such a realm already exists and it's called The Nurburgring - with more and more prototype testing taking place on the infamous German track, we can enjoy spicy action and we're now here to focus on a chase involving the just-around-the-corner Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S.
5 photos
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Hunts Down Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on Nurburgring, Goes For The PassPorsche 718 Cayman GT4 Hunts Down Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on Nurburgring, Goes For The PassPorsche 718 Cayman GT4 Hunts Down Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on Nurburgring, Goes For The PassPorsche 718 Cayman GT4 Hunts Down Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on Nurburgring, Goes For The Pass
The spicy moment is part of a spy video focused on the 718 Cayman GT4, a model that Porsche will introduce by the end of the year. You see,at first sight, these two toys are as different as performance machines get. Then again, there are quite a few similarities between them:
  • They have typical German car names that are as interesting as that class you skipped in highschool.
  • The GLC 63 S (see what I mean?) might have a hefty footprint, but the high-rider is pretty good at the Green Hell game. Heck, this Affalterbach toy currently holds the Nurburgring production SUV lap record, thanks to a cronograph number of 7:49.37.
  • As you can imagine, the mid-engined Porscha we have here also knows a thing or two about impressing the stopwatch. It's predecessor could complete the task in 7:40 and you can expect serious improvement from the newcomer.
  • Both are (probably) animated by four-liter engines. It's just that the crossover comes with a twin-turbo V8, while the sportscar is expected to skip the 3.8-liter atmospheric flat-six animating the 718 GT4 Clubsport racecar and feature a downtuned version of the 4.0L N/A boxer powering the 911 GT3 (expect 425 ponies) - you should also check out the aural side of the battle between the two.
  • If the rumors are true, Porsche will leave Neunelfer cannibalization fears behind and offer the 718 Cayman GT4 with an optional PDK. You know, a tranny that has two pedals, just like the 9-speed MCT (automatic with a wet start-off clutch replacing the torque converter) of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 porsche 718 cayman Porsche Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Nurburgring spy video
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 