New Porsche 911 GT3 (992) Sounds Brutal on Nurburgring, Sub-7m Lap Time In Sight

Choosing between the 911 GT3 and the 911 Turbo can be rather difficult for many Porschephiles, but this is a decision we'll have to make soon. You see, Zuffenhausen engineers are currently polishing the final details of the 992-generation Turbo and GT3, with prototype currently going berserk at the Nurburgring (of course).

A test car was recently spotted going all out on the infamous German track. And while the prototype might not reveal more skin, it's the aural side we're interested in.



As previous spy material has confirmed, the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay and we can say the same about the manual gearbox. And the tester in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page sounds furious, as a flat-six dancing to around 9,000 rpm should.



This is a hint towards dismissing the rumors that claim the 992 GT3 will be a tad less vocal than the car it replaces due to the introduction of the OPF (Otto Particulate Filter).



And we could throw the GT3 and the Nurburgring into the same sentence without talking about the stopwatch - with the outgoing 991.2 model requiring 7:12.7 to blitz the Nordschleife, we could see the newcomer going just under the 7m mark.



While the



P.S.: Note that the Nurburgring now holds performance industry testing days, where each car is released on the track three minutes after the one before it, so carmakers have a chance to go all out. This clip was captured during such a day (May 1st) and includes a multitude of stopwatch heroes, with the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 awaiting you at the 2:07 point.



