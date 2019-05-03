2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Shows Up at Nurburgring, Out for M5 Competition Blood

Remember when the ex-generation W212 E-Class received its facelift? The job cost the company about 1 billion and was the most expensive revision in the history of the brand. With the current W213, though, things won't go that far and that's okay, since there's not that much to change (more on this below). For now, we'll focus on the Mercedes-AMG E63 (S), with a prototype of the revamped model having been spotted on the Nurburgring.

In its current forms, the super-sedan offers 571 ("standard") or 612 hp (S). And while that number could climb even higher, chances are it will remain largely unchanged - sure, the GT63 S delivers 639 hp, but its extra 100 kg and its flagship status demand the muscle premium.



The prototype we see here come with covered light clusters. Even so, the headlights display the LED daytime running light profile that has come to define recent MB models.



Note that the aprons are also in for a revision and here's to hoping the wonderful visual balance (think: aggression-elegance) of the current car won't be unsettled.



This prototype doesn't sport the Panamericana grille found on current Mercedes- AMG models, but we expect this to show up en route to the showroom.



As far as the cabin is concerned, the lack of camouflage seen on various prototypes leads us to believe the interior revisions brought by the mid-cycle revamp will be limited. For instance, you can expected the brilliant MBUX infotainment system to show up.



Then again, such small transformations are expected from the German brand.When will we see the revamped E63?

