autoevolution

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Shows Up at Nurburgring, Out for M5 Competition Blood

3 May 2019, 8:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Remember when the ex-generation W212 E-Class received its facelift? The job cost the company about 1 billion and was the most expensive revision in the history of the brand. With the current W213, though, things won't go that far and that's okay, since there's not that much to change (more on this below). For now, we'll focus on the Mercedes-AMG E63 (S), with a prototype of the revamped model having been spotted on the Nurburgring.
13 photos
2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S spied2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S spied2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S spied2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S spied2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S spied2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S spied2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S spied2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S spied2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S spied2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S spied2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S spied2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S spied
Let's keep in mind that the outgoing E63 S is a machine that has delivered incredible dynamic achievements, for instance outgunning the Porsche Panamera Turbo in a drag race, as well as in a circuit battle.

In its current forms, the super-sedan offers 571 ("standard") or 612 hp (S). And while that number could climb even higher, chances are it will remain largely unchanged - sure, the GT63 S delivers 639 hp, but its extra 100 kg and its flagship status demand the muscle premium.

The prototype we see here come with covered light clusters. Even so, the headlights display the LED daytime running light profile that has come to define recent MB models.

Note that the aprons are also in for a revision and here's to hoping the wonderful visual balance (think: aggression-elegance) of the current car won't be unsettled.

This prototype doesn't sport the Panamericana grille found on current Mercedes-AMG models, but we expect this to show up en route to the showroom.

As far as the cabin is concerned, the lack of camouflage seen on various prototypes leads us to believe the interior revisions brought by the mid-cycle revamp will be limited. For instance, you can expected the brilliant MBUX infotainment system to show up.

Then again, such small transformations are expected from the German brand.When will we see the revamped E63?
We can expect the standard E-Class facelift models to bow before the Affalterbach-massaged models, so the E63 could bow next year.
Mercedes-AMG E63 mercedes-amg e63 s 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Mercedes-AMG spyshots Nurburgring
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
ASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactAll car models  
 
 