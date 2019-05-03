autoevolution

2020 Porsche 911 Chases BMW M8 Prototype on Nurburgring, Shows No Mercy

3 May 2019
The BMW M8 and the 992 Porsche 911 are as different as big dog performance coupes get and yet the generation change (for each of them) has brought them closer together.
To be more precise, the M6, which is now being replaced by the M8, used to come with a starting price of around $77,000 - the upmarket move brought by the new badge means the sticker price of the Bimmer should be closer to that of the Porsche than before.

Speaking of which, while the base 992 Carrera hasn't been officialy introduced (here's one spotted inside a Porsche facility, though), this is expected to kick off under $100,000.

Returning to the point made in the intro, both the M8 and the 2020 Neunelfer are Grand Tourers, but the ways in which they deliver sensations to the humans inside them are a world apart.

Of course, we can't talk about the driving experience of the M8, since the thing hasn't been released yet. Then again, the time we spent with the M6, along with the driving impressions delivered by the M850i xDrive mean we know what to expect, namely a heavy car that keeps things cozy and shows a lot of power.

As for the 992, I've recently spent some time behind the wheel of a Carrera S, which was fairly gifted, by the way. And while the rear-engined coupe could also use a diet (the new generation is about 50 kg less friendly to the scales), the German engineers have upped the ante on both the daily driver and the supercar hunter fronts.

Meanwhile on the Nurburgring, the 2020 Porsche 911 recently got to chase the BMW M8 prototype, with both going at it hard, as you'll notice at the 8:53 point of the clip below - this is a compilation of Green Hell prototype testing, so the whole video is worthy of your attention.

