autoevolution

Watch the Volkswagen ID R Meet the Nurburgring in Official Clip

30 Apr 2019, 9:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Auto Events
At the end of last week, one day after the revised version of the ID R electric racer was presented, driver Romain Dumas took the machine on its first official spin around the Nürburgring track.
3 photos
Volkswagen ID R Meets the NurburgringVolkswagen ID R Meets the Nurburgring
As he is getting ready to shatter the record for electric cars on the world famous circuit, Dumas drove two different Volkswagen ID R chassis as he tried to see what additional work needs to be done to the racer.

“It was a great moment to drive the ID R on my favorite track for the first time,” said in a statement Romain Dumas. “The cornering speeds in the ID R are much higher than I am used to in GT race cars."

“But I feel good in the cockpit and that is really important here. The Nürburgring-Nordschleife has larger and more numerous bumps than the race tracks on which we have tested so far. So, we have concentrated on adapting the shock absorbers and the ride height to suit the unique characteristics of this track.”

The record the driver and car are aiming for belongs to Peter Dumbreck and was set in 2017 on board an NIO EP9 electric car.

Overall, the ID R which will be taking on the challenge at a yet unspecified date is the same as the one used about a year ago to set the all-time record on the Pikes Peak climb: the ID R’s powertrain is the same combo comprising 680 ps twin electric motors and a battery pack.

The car’s aerodynamics have changed though as a means to handle the challenges of this particular track. For instance, the use of an oversized rear wing was dropped in favor of a smaller one.

With last week’s track tests Volkswagen says it has completed most of the work on the car and is now getting ready to have the record-setting run.

Volkswagen ID R Volkswagen Romain Dumas Nurburgring record Electric Car
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 