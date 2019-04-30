Widebody Ferrari 812 Superfast Looks Like a Bodybuilder, Sits Low

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Shows Awesome Emerald Green Paint

Just a couple of weeks after the "normal" next-generation GLS-Class , we have fresh spy photos of the real AMG model. No, it's not the GLS 53; it's the full-fat GLS 63. 9 photos AMG badge than others. A 4-liter V8 inside of this size of SUV won't make for a rocket ship, but the GLS 63 has the right look, a status symbol that says "I'm a huge AMG fan but have kids now."



And that statement includes the distinctive Panamericana grille that first came out with the AMG GT, flared out fenders, sporty rocker panels and a rear diffuser with integrated quad exhaust tips. Some of these elements look familiar from the old GLS 63, but that's not a bad thing. The new elements are all camouflaged, but the rest of the bodywork shows this amazing shade of green pearl paint (Emerald Green).



In other areas, the 2020 GLS feels completely fresh. It's got those long taillights that many people criticized and a new headlight design inspired by the next



Even though the GLS 63 will switch from a 5.5-liter to a 4.0-liter V8, it shouldn't suffer in the performance department. The most potent model wearing an S badge should produce 612 HP and 850 Nm of torque, making it the most potent 3-row V8 monster in town. Still, we suspect the Tesla Model X will prove much faster.



Even though the GLS 63 will switch from a 5.5-liter to a 4.0-liter V8, it shouldn't suffer in the performance department. The most potent model wearing an S badge should produce 612 HP and 850 Nm of torque, making it the most potent 3-row V8 monster in town. Still, we suspect the Tesla Model X will prove much faster.

With some AMG models, such as the C63 and E63, Mercedes has taken a kind of muscle-car approach to engineering. You get some tire noise and the suspension doesn't isolate you from the road. But with the GLS 63, the experience should be geared towards luxury. Every surface the driver comes into contact with will be heated and/or cooled, while the air suspension will glide over everything.