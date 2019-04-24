autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, Doesn't Sound Fantast

Racing drivers told us that the best cars have already been built, but we didn't want to believe them until we saw this thing. It's the GLE 53, the new one.
The what? The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic. It's probably going to be the first hybrid SUV to wear the AMG badge, a sign of the times. It's not a downgrade from the previous GLE 43, but Daimler made that one to get more money from the Russians, whereas this is a necessity.

The boss of AMG said that after 2021, everything he approves will be electrified in some way. And it already started with the CLS 53. The same inline-6 bi-turbo with will be found in the GLE 53. Besides six cylinders, the SUV will also draw power and especially torque from the EQ Boost system.

Unfortunately, this also increases the weight substantially, to the point where the GLE 53 probably weighs more than a V8-powered equivalent. In the case of the CLS, the jump is about 115 kilos from the 450 to the 53. When you're already dealing with a super-heavy luxury 4x4 with air suspension and heated everything, weight and power tend to clash.

The soundtrack is another source of disappointment. Just because a car has a six-cylinder doesn't mean it can't be exciting. Just take a look at the Stelvio Quadrifoglio if you want an SUV example.

It's not a bad looking though, though. The gloss black wheels and blacked out windows contrast against the white body for that eternally popular Stormtrooper look. Star Wars movies may suck right now, but people still respect the space soldier-clone.

Of course, the GLE 63 will still come with a big V8 and an even better body kit - flared out fenders, lowered suspension, and even larger air intakes. It also has a different grille and square exhaust tips. But its raw setup may not be for every AMG fan.

