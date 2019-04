Mazda SkyActiv-X To Be Introduced In North America “When the Time Is Right"

For the time being, Mazda offers the 1.8- and 2.0-liter engines in Europe and Japan while the U.S. gets the SkyActiv-G 2.5 without turbocharging. Almost anywhere you’ll look, the SkyActiv-X is nowhere to be found in the automaker’s configurator. On the other hand, Mazda is waxing lyrical about the long-awaited engine like it’s the second coming of internal combustion.When asked by journalists about this absence in the engine lineup, Masahiro Moro made it clear that “SkyActiv-X is on our road map going forward.” Instead of telling when Spark Controlled Compression Ignition will be available to purchase in the Mazda3, the chief exec of North American operations said: “we are introducing each technology in each region when the time is right." Automotive News reports the SkyActiv-X is on track for roll out in the United States, and for the time being, people in Slovakia can order the Mazda3 with this engine at €24,290 with the six-speed manual. An automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are also available, and for this market, the engine produces 181 PS (179 horsepower) and 222 Nm (164 pound-feet) of torque.By comparison, the SkyActiv-G and SkyActiv-D develop 122 and 116 PS (120 and 114 horsepower), respectively. For the time being, the SkyActiv-G 2.5 offered in North America is the pick of the bunch thanks to 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque.Some people suggest that Mazda is developing a bigger displacement for the SkyActiv-X for North America. If the rumor turns out to be true, 2.5 liters should be alright given that the X takes the performance-efficiency combo a level above the G.In addition to the SkyActiv-X, another engine that promises to revolutionize internal combustion is the VC-Turbo from Nissan and Infiniti. The variable-compression engine is available as an option in the Altima and standard in the QX50.