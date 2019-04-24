autoevolution

Mazda SkyActiv-X To Be Introduced In North America “When the Time Is Right"

24 Apr 2019, 17:36 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
A long time before the Mazda3 was redesigned from the group up for 2019, the Hiroshima-based automaker offered automotive journalists the chance to experiment the SkyActiv-X before launch. An impressive piece of technology, the gasoline engine that leverages on diesel technologies still isn’t available in most parts of the world.
25 photos
2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia
For the time being, Mazda offers the 1.8- and 2.0-liter engines in Europe and Japan while the U.S. gets the SkyActiv-G 2.5 without turbocharging. Almost anywhere you’ll look, the SkyActiv-X is nowhere to be found in the automaker’s configurator. On the other hand, Mazda is waxing lyrical about the long-awaited engine like it’s the second coming of internal combustion.

When asked by journalists about this absence in the engine lineup, Masahiro Moro made it clear that “SkyActiv-X is on our road map going forward.” Instead of telling when Spark Controlled Compression Ignition will be available to purchase in the Mazda3, the chief exec of North American operations said: “we are introducing each technology in each region when the time is right."

Automotive News reports the SkyActiv-X is on track for roll out in the United States, and for the time being, people in Slovakia can order the Mazda3 with this engine at €24,290 with the six-speed manual. An automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are also available, and for this market, the engine produces 181 PS (179 horsepower) and 222 Nm (164 pound-feet) of torque.

By comparison, the SkyActiv-G and SkyActiv-D develop 122 and 116 PS (120 and 114 horsepower), respectively. For the time being, the SkyActiv-G 2.5 offered in North America is the pick of the bunch thanks to 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque.

Some people suggest that Mazda is developing a bigger displacement for the SkyActiv-X for North America. If the rumor turns out to be true, 2.5 liters should be alright given that the X takes the performance-efficiency combo a level above the G.

In addition to the SkyActiv-X, another engine that promises to revolutionize internal combustion is the VC-Turbo from Nissan and Infiniti. The variable-compression engine is available as an option in the Altima and standard in the QX50.
2019 Mazda3 SkyActiv-X mazda3 hatchback Mazda sedan
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
MAZDA models:
MAZDA CX-30MAZDA CX-30 Medium SUVMAZDA 3 / Axela SedanMAZDA 3 / Axela Sedan CompactMAZDA 3 / Axela HatchbackMAZDA 3 / Axela Hatchback CompactMAZDA 3 / Axela HatchbackMAZDA 3 / Axela Hatchback CompactMAZDA 3 / Axela SedanMAZDA 3 / Axela Sedan CompactAll MAZDA models  
 
 