Mazda SkyActiv-X To Be Introduced In North America “When the Time Is Right"

A long time before the Mazda3 was redesigned from the group up for 2019, the Hiroshima-based automaker offered automotive journalists the chance to experiment the SkyActiv-X before launch. An impressive piece of technology, the gasoline engine that leverages on diesel technologies still isn’t available in most parts of the world.

When asked by journalists about this absence in the engine lineup, Masahiro Moro made it clear that “SkyActiv-X is on our road map going forward.” Instead of telling when Spark Controlled Compression Ignition will be available to purchase in the Mazda3, the chief exec of North American operations said: “we are introducing each technology in each region when the time is right."







By comparison, the SkyActiv-G and SkyActiv-D develop 122 and 116 PS (120 and 114 horsepower), respectively. For the time being, the SkyActiv-G 2.5 offered in North America is the pick of the bunch thanks to 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque.



Some people suggest that Mazda is developing a bigger displacement for the SkyActiv-X for North America. If the rumor turns out to be true,



