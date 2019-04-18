autoevolution

After CX-5, Mazda6 Will Receive SkyActiv-D 2.2 In the United States

Regardless of output, the SkyActiv-D 2.2 is one of the better turbo diesels out there. In applications such as the CX-5, the four-cylinder engine combines fuel economy with low-end torque, but Mazda has bigger plans with the twin-turbo version in the United States.
Over in Europe, we’ve tested the 2.2-liter in both the CX-5 and the Mazda6. Now the Japanese automaker prepares to transplant the engine into the U.S. version of the 6. The mid-size sedan makes do with the SkyActiv-G 2.5 and SkyActiv-G 2.5T for the time being, both featuring four cylinders and ample torque for their displacement.

Mazda’s U.S. president confirmed the news to Autoblog.com, and considering how long it took to make the engine feasible for North America, the output should remain similar to the CX-5. The twin-turbocharged diesel offers 168 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 290 pound-feet from 2,000 rpm.

With a redline of 5,500 rpm and 28 miles per gallon on the combined cycle, it’s an interesting alternative to the SkyActiv-G family. On the other hand, Mazda chose to offer the SkyActiv-D in the CX-5 exclusively in the Signature AWD for $41,300. At this price point, there’s no denying that Mazda won’t sell too many examples of the breed in this part of the world.

The same applies to the Mazda6, which is alright as a mid-size sedan but not that much better with the SkyActiv-D 2.2 turbo diesel. In the case of the CX-5, the Signature AWD is the range-topping gasoline option and pricing starts at $36,890. Given the $4,410 difference between the 2.5-liter turbo and the SkyActiv-D, the Mazda6 Signature ($35,100 excluding destination charge) could retail at $39,510 with the diesel option.

But wait, there’s more! “Like the CX-5, it'll only be offered with all-wheel drive and only on the top Signature trim level.” Add the cost of all-wheel drive to the tally, and you’re looking at more than $40,000 for a mid-size sedan. Taking the Nissan Altima for reference, the S trim level with Intelligent AWD and the 2.5-liter engine costs $25,350 in the United States.
