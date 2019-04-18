5 Teen Intentionally Drives Off Cliff, Wrecks Mazda But Survives Without Injuries

2019 Mazda CX-5 Gains SkyActiv-D 2.2 Turbo Diesel Engine In the United States

The SkyActiv-D family succeeds the Mazda R series, and other displacements include 1.5 and 1.8 liters in applications such as the Mazda2 hatchback, CX-3 crossover, and the all-new Mazda3. Apart from the SkyActiv-D badge on the tailgate, there’s no way of telling if the CX-5 runs on diesel unless the engine is running. For the U.S. market, the 2.2-liter develops 168 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 290 pound-feet of torque at 2,000 rpm. The best part would be the EPA-rated fuel economy, estimated at 27 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.A sequential twin-turbo setup promises smooth and linear response even at low engine speeds, and torque works its magic up to the 5,500 rpm redline according to Mazda. As opposed to Volkswagen, the Japanese automaker highlights that the engineers “worked closely with all proper federal and state agencies” to ensure the SkyActiv-D 2.2 meets the required emission standards.Exclusively available in the Signature, the bad part of the SkyActiv-D 2.2 is that Mazda charges $41,000 for the diesel-fueled crossover. Four exterior color options are available in total, and these are Machine Gray Metallic, Soul Red Crystal, Snowflake White Pearl, and Jet Black.“As Mazda continues our climb toward premium, we will offer more powertrain choices that premium customers expect,” said Jeffrey Guyton, president of Mazda North American Operations. “I am happy to share that Mazda’s Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel engine is joining the U.S. powertrain lineup.”Taking inspiration from the engine the CX-5 offers in Europe since the first generation of the compact crossover, the 2.2-liter is available in the Old Continent with up to 150 PS (148 horsepower) at 4,500 rpm and 380 Nm (280 pound-feet) from 1,800 to 2,600 rpm. Elsewhere in the world, the engine outputs 190 PS (188 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque.The SkyActiv-D family succeeds the Mazda R series, and other displacements include 1.5 and 1.8 liters in applications such as the Mazda2 hatchback, CX-3 crossover, and the all-new Mazda3.