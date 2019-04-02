2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Revealed Before NYIAS Debut

On April 1, Toyota presented the Yaris Adventure, a ute-wannabe subcompact meant to amuse. In a more serious note, the same carmaker unveiled the a few hour after that the 2020 Yaris, this time the real deal.
To be shown publicly for the first time at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) starting April 19, the new Yaris hatchback continues the tradition of rebadged Mazda models for the nameplate in the U.S. Just like the sedan variant, the hatchback is now a Toyota-branded Mazda2 too.
The Japanese carmaker is targeting the subcompact segment with the Yaris that is sized 161.6 inches long and can make a complete turn in a 32.2-ft. space. Despite its small dimensions, the hatchback has a trunk capacity similar to midsize sedans, namely 15.9 cu. ft.
The car will be offered in mono-spec LE and XLE grades, but both fitted with “standard equipment levels that defy the segment expectations.”
That means, among other things, 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, Smart Key Entry with Push Button Start, a rear backup camera, chrome interior door handles, and – Toyota seems to be very proud of this - “even a first aid kit.”
Modern technology is spoken for at the interior by the 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The touchscreen can also be controlled via the remote commander knob.
Engine wise, the new Yaris hatchback is powered by a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder unit that develops quite a punch for a car so small: 106 horsepower. The engine is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission that features a Sport Mode – a settings configuration meant to provide better acceleration response.
Keeping the occupants and car safe is a host of safety systems, including traction and stability control, ABS, EBD and brake override system. Six airbags are there to ensure no harm comes to passengers during an impact.
