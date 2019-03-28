2019 Mazda6 Loses Manual Transmission, Adds More Standard Equipment

If you’re in the market for a mid-size sedan that drives as well as it looks, start with the Mazda6. The driving-oriented customer, however, now has fewer reasons to choose the 6 because there’s no six-speed manual available for the 2019 model year.

32 photos



“On the surface, the Mazda6 will look less affordable than the previous year.” That’s because the SkyActiv-Drive automatic transmission costs more to produce than the manual, ramping up the price by $1,875 compared to the previous year. To the point, prepare $24,720 for the Sport trim level, making the Mazda6 more expensive than the Honda Accord LX but cheaper than the Toyota Camry L.



The difference between the all-new 3 (now with twist-beam rear suspension) and



i-Activsense now features Smart Brake Support, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, and automatic headlamps. Seat-belt warning for the rear passengers, rain-sensing wipers, and G-Vectoring Control Plus are also standard.



Taking this equipment together, along with the automatic transmission that used to cost $1,050 as an option for the 2018 model year, Cars Direct reports “the actual price increase comes out to $200.” Good on you, Mazda!



Customers interested in the range-topping trim level will have to spend $36,020 on the Signature. As far as engine options are concerned, there are two available for 2019. First up, the 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G develops 187 hp and sufficient torque for cruising on the highway. The SkyActiv-G 2.5T, however, levels up to 227 horsepower on 87-octane gasoline and Based on the order guides for the 2019 Mazda6, Cars Direct broke the news that will eventually break the hearts of the most passionate of customers. Over in the United States, you’re now left with the MX-5 Miata or Mazda3 Premium if you want three pedals.“On the surface, the Mazda6 will look less affordable than the previous year.” That’s because the SkyActiv-Drive automatic transmission costs more to produce than the manual, ramping up the price by $1,875 compared to the previous year. To the point, prepare $24,720 for the Sport trim level, making the Mazda6 more expensive than the Honda Accord LX but cheaper than the Toyota Camry L.The difference between the all-new 3 (now with twist-beam rear suspension) and Mazda6 balloons to $2,800 from $925, and that’s a lot. On the upside, the Hiroshima-based automaker didn’t forget to throw in additional equipment as standard to justify the increase in price.i-Activsense now features Smart Brake Support, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, and automatic headlamps. Seat-belt warning for the rear passengers, rain-sensing wipers, and G-Vectoring Control Plus are also standard.Taking this equipment together, along with the automatic transmission that used to cost $1,050 as an option for the 2018 model year, Cars Direct reports “the actual price increase comes out to $200.” Good on you, Mazda!Customers interested in the range-topping trim level will have to spend $36,020 on the Signature. As far as engine options are concerned, there are two available for 2019. First up, the 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G develops 187 hp and sufficient torque for cruising on the highway. The SkyActiv-G 2.5T, however, levels up to 227 horsepower on 87-octane gasoline and 250 horsepower on premium unleaded.