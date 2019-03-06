autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2020 Mazda CX-30 Crossover Fills Gaps in Geneva

6 Mar 2019, 9:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The world premiere of the second model in Mazda’s new generation of cars lineup, the CX-30, took place this week at the Geneva Motor Show.
42 photos
2020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-302020 Mazda CX-30
The compact crossover was introduced to fill an alleged gap between the CX3 and CX-5. Built on the same Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture as the recently launched Mazda3, the crossover measures 4,395 mm long, 1,795 mm wide, and 1,540 mm high.

The exterior design of the car has a lot in common with the carmaker's existing SUVs, but shows different elements took, like a sharper wing, a triangular radiator grille and narrowed tailgate.

The interior shows a symmetrical cockpit, with a wide floor console housing the gear lever, cup holders and commander control. The dashboard features a secondary, wing-shaped hood on its upper side, to make the cockpit look "expansive."

Engine wise, no specific details were announced. The inclusion of the Skyactiv-X, or Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) engine, was however confirmed.

This engine blends the best of two worlds, being among the first gasoline units in the world to combine the kick provided by a good-old spark with the punch of hard-pressed fuel in a diesel engine. 

All of Mazda CX-30s gasoline powerplants will be equipped with the carmaker’s new M-Hybrid system comprised of an electric motor and a 24V lithium-ion battery.

“We designed the CX-30 to be an essential partner in the customer’s life,” said in a statement in Geneva Akira Marumoto, Mazda CEO.

“it will be made at key global plants so we can deliver Mazda’s renowned driving pleasure and matured Kodo design to customers all over the world. Moving forward, our new products and technologies will ensure customers continue to see the value in owning a Mazda car. We aim to be recognized as a brand that forms the strongest of bonds with each customer.”

The new Mazda CX-30 will be launched on the global markets later this year, with the UK to get the car first.
2020 Mazda CX-30 mazda cx-30 2019 Geneva Motor Show Compact Crossover SkyActiv-X Mazda
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
MAZDA models:
MAZDA CX-30MAZDA CX-30 Medium SUVMAZDA 3 / Axela SedanMAZDA 3 / Axela Sedan CompactMAZDA 3 / Axela HatchbackMAZDA 3 / Axela Hatchback CompactMAZDA 3 / Axela HatchbackMAZDA 3 / Axela Hatchback CompactMAZDA 3 / Axela SedanMAZDA 3 / Axela Sedan CompactAll MAZDA models  
 
 