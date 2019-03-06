Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

2020 Mazda CX-30 Crossover Fills Gaps in Geneva

The world premiere of the second model in Mazda’s new generation of cars lineup, the CX-30, took place this week at the Geneva Motor Show. 42 photos



The exterior design of the car has a lot in common with the carmaker's existing SUVs, but shows different elements took, like a sharper wing, a triangular radiator grille and narrowed tailgate.



The interior shows a symmetrical cockpit, with a wide floor console housing the gear lever, cup holders and commander control. The dashboard features a secondary, wing-shaped hood on its upper side, to make the cockpit look "expansive."



Engine wise, no specific details were announced. The inclusion of the



This engine blends the best of two worlds, being among the first gasoline units in the world to combine the kick provided by a good-old spark with the punch of hard-pressed fuel in a diesel engine.



All of Mazda CX-30s gasoline powerplants will be equipped with the carmaker’s new M-Hybrid system comprised of an electric motor and a 24V lithium-ion battery.



“We designed the CX-30 to be an essential partner in the customer’s life,” said in a statement in Geneva Akira Marumoto, Mazda CEO.



“it will be made at key global plants so we can deliver Mazda’s renowned driving pleasure and matured Kodo design to customers all over the world. Moving forward, our new products and technologies will ensure customers continue to see the value in owning a Mazda car. We aim to be recognized as a brand that forms the strongest of bonds with each customer.”



