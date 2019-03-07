Only in Australia: Giant Spider Hitches a Ride in Mazda CX-5

There’s a reason why a common joke on the Internet says everything in Australia is out to kill you, and that reason is best illustrated in the video at the bottom of the page.
This is the latest viral to come out of the country: it’s footage shot by Ben Toffoli while stuck in traffic in Adelaide, on his way home from work, and it shows a giant spider crawling inside one of the cars, unbeknownst to the driver. This is a very efficient method to hitch a ride, but for the driver, it could also be a very dangerous one.
The video shows the back of a white Mazda CX-5, with the spider crawling in the trunk through the gap. “I bet they got a nasty surprise,” Toffoli said of the video, as cited by Fox 13 News. That would be a safe bet, indeed – assuming the driver got to discover the spider when he arrived home or maybe sooner than that.
The video has also been shared on Instagram, where it prompted a very dramatic but entirely understandable response from non-Australian users. Some said they would crash the car if they were the driver in question, others said they would burn it, while some suggested both: crash it and then burn it, just to make sure you kill the bastard.
Others chose to see the humor in the situation: “Either death is coming or Australia has a Spiderman now,” one user says. Not few are those to compare the spider to “Satan,” though we’re not entirely sure the comparison has merits.
Many went as far as to scold the person who recorded the video, saying they would have somehow warned the Mazda driver of the intruder, even if that meant pulling over and blocking traffic. That last suggestion is not entirely risk-free, but you have to admit: the idea of getting a heads-up of the giant spider in the trunk of your car sounds good.
