2020 Chevy Equinox Spied With Blazer Front End Design

28 Mar 2019
The current generation of the Chevy Equinox is less than three years old and already made significant changes over its predecessor model. However, that won't stop them from doing a full facelift for the 2020 model year.
Thanks to our spies, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Both ends of the crossover have been camouflaged, and it's there that GM plans to make the most changes. The picture isn't clear, but beneath the tarp lie several design cues from the Blazer project.

One thing is for sure, Chevrolet is taking this crossover thing more seriously than ever. The headlights are being split between the super-narrow band of LEDs at the top and the main beams below that. This look is present on many crossovers, but Chevy does it with a futuristic twist.

Other changes being seen include significant revisions to the main grille and both bumpers. The back end now incorporates some double rectangular exhaust pipes. The taillights are being modified here, but it's impossible to see what's going on at this moment.

The 2020 Equinox will continue to be underpinned by the Delta platform, being smaller (5 inches shorter and about 400lbs lighter) than its predecessor to better compete with the likes of Toyota's RAV4. There aren't any rumors of new powertrains, but you still have plenty to chose from.

There's the base 1.5-liter with 170-hp, as well as the 1.6-liter diesel making 136 ponies and the top-spec 252-hp 2-liter turbo. Also, the prototypes we saw were wearing slightly different trim, and one had quad exhaust pipes, giving credit to the stories about a possible Equinox SS sports mode.

Last year, the Equinox managed a very impressive 332,618 units sold in the United States. We expect this refreshed model to be unveiled either at the LA Auto Show in November or at Detroit 2020. Either way, it's expected as a 2020 model year car.
