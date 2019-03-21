autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Teen Intentionally Drives Off Cliff, Wrecks Mazda But Survives Without Injuries

21 Mar 2019, 12:19 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One teen’s story of survival is the very definition of “having someone watch over you.” A teenage male driver from Prineville, Oregon, intentionally drove his car off a steep cliff, wrecked it almost beyond recognition, but survived.
6 photos
Mazda CX-8 Gets Aggressive Body Kit from DAMDMazda CX-8 Gets Aggressive Body Kit from DAMDMazda CX-8 Gets Aggressive Body Kit from DAMDMazda CX-8 Gets Aggressive Body Kit from DAMDMazda CX-8 Gets Aggressive Body Kit from DAMD
The Prineville Police Department responded to calls of an overturned vehicle at Ochoco Wayside State Park, perched above Northwest O’Neil Highway, above 150 feet below the Wayside viewpoint. They arrived at the scene and rushed to the wreck.

Inside was a young male who, according to the PD’s official Facebook, was able to talk to the officers and even walk out of the car on his own. The PD says that the crash was “non-accidental” and that the teen was alone in the vehicle when it occurred.

Because the car, a 2000 Mazda sedan, was above the highway and “causing a hazard,” the road had to be closed for several hours while authorities brought it to safer ground with help from a crane.

“Crook County Fire and Rescue responded and transported the juvenile to St. Charles Prineville to be evaluated for unknown injuries,” the PD says. “A local towing company responded with a heavy duty crane to safely remove the Mazda from the hillside.”

“There were no other injuries reported from this incident. The historic stone wall at the viewpoint was damaged as a result of the impact of the car. The damage to the Mazda was a total loss, and the value of the stone wall repair is yet to be determined,” police further say.

Whether the teen will have to pay for the damage he caused is not mentioned. His identity, current condition and other details are being kept private for the time being. Looking at the totaled car, it’s clear that this is a case where a survival story is truly worthy of the “miraculous” attribute.

Mazda accident police Oregon
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 