Teen Intentionally Drives Off Cliff, Wrecks Mazda But Survives Without Injuries

One teen’s story of survival is the very definition of “having someone watch over you.” A teenage male driver from Prineville, Oregon, intentionally drove his car off a steep cliff, wrecked it almost beyond recognition, but survived. 6 photos



Inside was a young male who, according to the PD’s official Facebook, was able to talk to the officers and even walk out of the car on his own. The PD says that the crash was “non-accidental” and that the teen was alone in the vehicle when it occurred.



Because the car, a 2000



“Crook County Fire and Rescue responded and transported the juvenile to St. Charles Prineville to be evaluated for unknown injuries,” the PD says. “A local towing company responded with a heavy duty crane to safely remove the Mazda from the hillside.”



“There were no other injuries reported from this incident. The historic stone wall at the viewpoint was damaged as a result of the impact of the car. The damage to the Mazda was a total loss, and the value of the stone wall repair is yet to be determined,” police further say.



Whether the teen will have to pay for the damage he caused is not mentioned. His identity, current condition and other details are being kept private for the time being. Looking at the totaled car, it’s clear that this is a case where a survival story is truly worthy of the “miraculous” attribute.



