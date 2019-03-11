Teen Goes Out to Walk Her Dog, Finds Kidnapped Man in The Trunk of a Car

A 17-year-old girl from Irvington, New Jersey, found herself in a movie-like scenario when she went out walking her dog last week: passing by a car, she heard muffled noises and scratches coming from the trunk. A man had been locked and abandoned there.

“I heard knocking and scratching on the trunk of the car, and I just backed up because I was scared,” Rose saysÿ. “And then I heard it again. And then I said, ‘Hello.’ And he was like, ‘Hello, can anybody help me?’”



The teen ran to her mother to tell her what had happened, but she also alerted the neighbors to call the police. One of the neighbors tried to pry open the trunk of the car with a crowbar, but couldn’t. However, they did speak to the man inside and he told them he had air to breathe, so they eventually settled on waiting for the cops to pop the trunk open.



Once police arrived, the man, said to be 18 to 20 years old, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He was in shock and had been beaten up. Police determined he had been kidnapped the night before by 2 masked men. The car was his and he was forced to ride with his attackers, visiting banks outside of town and withdrawing money from his account.



When the attackers were done, they locked him in the trunk and left the car parked on the street, where Rose would find it so many hours later.



According to the same report, one man has already been arrested in relation to the attack: 24-year-old JaVohn Berrouet, from whose home police recovered a ski mask and a handgun. He’s been charged with carjacking, kidnapping, robbery, and several weapons offenses.



Police are still looking for the second suspect.



