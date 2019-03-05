autoevolution
A Fender Bender in Russia Means 4 Cars Sandwiched Between 2 Tanks

Fender benders in any other part of the world might mean minor damage to either vehicle involved, but we all know Russia is in a league of its own. Here, fender benders can – and do – mean 4 civilian vehicles sandwiched between 2 tanks at a red light.
Video of the strange incident surfaced on social media at the end of last month, The Drive reports. It was captured on the cellphone of a motorist who happened to be driving by and showed the cars stuck between the two BTR-80 armored personnel carriers. Damage to the cars was considerable – and it’s easy to see why: each of those carriers weighs 15 tons.

The other day, another video emerged online. This time, it’s footage from the dashcam of the driver in the first car behind the first APC and it perfectly shows who was at fault for the crash. By the time stamp, the whole thing went down on February 27, in Kursk, Western Russia.

The APC stopped at a red light, followed by the first car. Additional military vehicles (other BTR-80s, trucks and a BRDM-2) can be seen going in the opposite direction. The vehicle commanders appears on top of the APC and seems to be chatting with his crew. He’s also waving his hands as if to signal a maneuver, so it could be that he’s suggesting they turn around to join the other military vehicles.

At one point, the commander is also signaling at the driver, though it’s unclear what exactly he’s asking for. The driver is honking, but that’s not stopping the APC from backing into the car. The force with which it’s pushing into the car becomes immediately evident, when the hood bends and rolls like a piece of paper.

Hilariously (though not for the driver), after the vehicle commander walks to the back of the APC to see what happened, he returns to the front as if shrugging the whole thing off. Meanwhile, the APC continues to back into the car – and 3 others behind. It only stopped when the row of cars hit the other APC that had come to a stop on the road.



