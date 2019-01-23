Russian Chick Applies For Car Loan, Strips For Bank Manager to Get It

If your credit is bad, it doesn’t matter how gorgeous your breasts might be. That’s a lesson one woman from Russia learned the hard way, after she stripped for a bank manager thinking it would improve her odds of securing a loan.

6 photos



That’s because the incident was captured on the CCTV cameras from the bank. The name of the bank hasn’t been disclosed, but the



The video starts with Yulia handing over some papers to the bank manager: that’s her application for a car loan. At one point, it becomes clear from the man’s attitude that she won’t be getting the loan, so Yulia stands up and, after a brief hesitation, lifts up her short dress. She removes the bra, too, even though the bank manager is nodding her head, clearly telling her that it won’t work.



In the end, Yulia was escorted out of the office before she even got the chance to put her clothes back on. She didn’t get the loan either, so that means she will have to use public transport and / or walk to whatever she does for a living. Hint: word online has it that she’s a stripper, but there’s no confirmation of that.



Speaking to the media after the video went viral, Yulia said: “I am in a difficult situation. Those who judge me do not know what they would do in my shoes.” *Warning:

Please be advised that some discretion might be necessary when viewing the video.



The spoiler to the story is that, despite her honest efforts, she didn’t get the loan, with which she was thinking of buying a new car. The silver lining is that she’s now a viral star , and in this day and age, few are those who wouldn’t find consolation in that.That’s because the incident was captured on the CCTV cameras from the bank. The name of the bank hasn’t been disclosed, but the Daily Mail says that it’s from Kazan, the capital of The Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. The dude in the room with the woman, identified as Yulia Kuzmina, is the bank manager.The video starts with Yulia handing over some papers to the bank manager: that’s her application for a car loan. At one point, it becomes clear from the man’s attitude that she won’t be getting the loan, so Yulia stands up and, after a brief hesitation, lifts up her short dress. She removes the bra, too, even though the bank manager is nodding her head, clearly telling her that it won’t work.In the end, Yulia was escorted out of the office before she even got the chance to put her clothes back on. She didn’t get the loan either, so that means she will have to use public transport and / or walk to whatever she does for a living. Hint: word online has it that she’s a stripper, but there’s no confirmation of that.Speaking to the media after the video went viral, Yulia said: “I am in a difficult situation. Those who judge me do not know what they would do in my shoes.”Please be advised that some discretion might be necessary when viewing the video.