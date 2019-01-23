autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Russian Chick Applies For Car Loan, Strips For Bank Manager to Get It

23 Jan 2019, 11:35 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If your credit is bad, it doesn’t matter how gorgeous your breasts might be. That’s a lesson one woman from Russia learned the hard way, after she stripped for a bank manager thinking it would improve her odds of securing a loan.
6 photos
Teddy bear in a Lamborghini rideTeddy bear in a Lamborghini rideTeddy bear in a Lamborghini rideTeddy bear in a Lamborghini rideTeddy bear in a Lamborghini ride
The spoiler to the story is that, despite her honest efforts, she didn’t get the loan, with which she was thinking of buying a new car. The silver lining is that she’s now a viral star, and in this day and age, few are those who wouldn’t find consolation in that.

That’s because the incident was captured on the CCTV cameras from the bank. The name of the bank hasn’t been disclosed, but the Daily Mail says that it’s from Kazan, the capital of The Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. The dude in the room with the woman, identified as Yulia Kuzmina, is the bank manager.

The video starts with Yulia handing over some papers to the bank manager: that’s her application for a car loan. At one point, it becomes clear from the man’s attitude that she won’t be getting the loan, so Yulia stands up and, after a brief hesitation, lifts up her short dress. She removes the bra, too, even though the bank manager is nodding her head, clearly telling her that it won’t work.

In the end, Yulia was escorted out of the office before she even got the chance to put her clothes back on. She didn’t get the loan either, so that means she will have to use public transport and / or walk to whatever she does for a living. Hint: word online has it that she’s a stripper, but there’s no confirmation of that.

Speaking to the media after the video went viral, Yulia said: “I am in a difficult situation. Those who judge me do not know what they would do in my shoes.” *Warning:
Please be advised that some discretion might be necessary when viewing the video.

lol fail car loan viral video Russia
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniSUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactAll car models  
 
 