Honda Teases New Electric Urban Car Ahead of Geneva Premiere

The yet unnamed Honda electric car will go on sale by the end of this year. It will be the first of a series of models that will see two-thirds of Honda’s European model fleet use some type of electrification by 2025. In 2017, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Honda gave up on not making battery-powered EVs and introduced the Urban EV concept. It said at the time a production version will be ready in 2019. And indeed it seems it will.This week, Honda showed a teaser image of the production version prototype that will be unveiled in March at the Geneva Motor Show. The image is, they say, an early design sketch.Visually, we expect the production version not to differ much from the Urban EV concept. And that’s a good thing, as at the time of its introduction the concept was like a ray of light in a room darkened by dull EV models.Clean cut, the design of the Urban EV concept is reminiscent of the first generation of the Honda Civic introduced in 1972, but with a modern twist that translates into things like LED light, pop-out door handles and suicide doors.Honda says about its upcoming EV that it has been “developed with a focus on functionality and purpose and the prototype sketch demonstrates this through its clean, simple and unique design.”As for the technical specs, officially the word is that there is no word. We only know from the concept that it used “a high-density, lightweight battery pack” of undisclosed capacity. The motors – how many, how powerful – are a big unknown as well.The yet unnamed Honda electric car will go on sale by the end of this year. It will be the first of a series of models that will see two-thirds of Honda’s European model fleet use some type of electrification by 2025.