New Volkswagen Pickup Truck Coming In 2020

In addition to developing a competitor to the Jeep Renegade, Volkswagen Group of America is also working on a compact pickup truck. The unibody workhorse will be presented on November 6th at the Sao Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil in concept flavor, based on the MQB vehicle architecture and featuring a unibody design like the Honda Ridgeline.
The following picture serves as a teaser of the concept, which will be adapted for series production in 2020. Volkswagen confirmed that the smaller sibling of the Atlas Tanoak Concept will go on sale in Brazil.

Volkswagen says the “extraordinary pickup” comes with a “multivariable loading area.” Remember the Chevrolet Avalanche from 2001 to 2013? The plastic cover and midgate system were the things that made the Chevy unlike anything else from rival manufacturers, creating a longer bed area or more space in the cabin.

Other General Motors utility vehicles, including the Cadillac Escalade EXT, Hummer H2 SUT, and GMC Envoy SUV, feature this innovative design. The yet-unnamed Volkswagen concept is positioned below the Amarok, and as you would expect, 4Motion all-wheel drive is on offer.

The plastic cladding on the wheel arches and rounded bed help the newcomer from a visual standpoint, together with the design of the full-width taillights, C-pillars, and roof rails. An “urban-oriented vehicle” rather than a workhorse, Volkswagen is certain to market the unibody pickup as a lifestyle vehicle.

In regard to size, the MQB-based pickup should equal the footprint of the Tiguan, give or take a few inches. Volkswagen is keeping the powertrain a secret, but we have this sneaking suspicion the four-cylinder TSI and TDI are the most likely engine options. Being developed for towing and hauling, the DSG we know and love from the Golf GTI might be swapped for a torque-converter automatic transmission.

Over in Brazil, the Volkswagen will be position between the Saveiro and Amarok, thus competing against the Fiat Toro and Renault Duster Oroch. Oh, and by the way, the German automaker says the production model will be launched “virtually unchanged” from the concept.
