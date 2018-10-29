Volkswagen Developing Jeep Renegade Rival in America, for America

Volkswagen has figured out that it can't continue to sell European cars to the Americans. That's why the Jetta branch split off from the family tree, and it should be followed by a small crossover to slot below the Tiguan.

The small " SUV " segment started kind of diverse and spread out. You had the expensive MINI Countryman, the weird Juke and the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, a misfit. But it seems most customers want the same thing now: features, space, and the high driving position. The dynamics and off-road capabilities play a much smaller part.



Although it was late to the party, VW already has two small crossovers in Europe, the T-Roc and last week's big debut, the T-Cross. In both cases, it's been confirmed that they won't be sold in America.



We believe the newcomer will be big on space since that's what made the Honda HR-V so successful. The Atlas has shown VW isn't afraid to push the MQB past its limits. The newcomer should use a version of the architecture that's similar to the 2019 Jetta, not to mention most of its internal goodies and the solid rear axle.



According to a new report from Car and Driver, Volkswagen USA is already developing and designing this model in-house with the needs and wants of American consumers in mind. Its target is the Jeep Renegade, which sold over 100,000 units last year, though the Honda HR-V is also being taken seriously.