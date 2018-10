Volkswagen Developing Jeep Renegade Rival in America, for America

SUV

According to a new report from Car and Driver , Volkswagen USA is already developing and designing this model in-house with the needs and wants of American consumers in mind. Its target is the Jeep Renegade, which sold over 100,000 units last year, though the Honda HR-V is also being taken seriously.The small "" segment started kind of diverse and spread out. You had the expensive MINI Countryman, the weird Juke and the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, a misfit. But it seems most customers want the same thing now: features, space, and the high driving position. The dynamics and off-road capabilities play a much smaller part.Although it was late to the party, VW already has two small crossovers in Europe, the T-Roc and last week's big debut, the T-Cross. In both cases, it's been confirmed that they won't be sold in America.We believe the newcomer will be big on space since that's what made the Honda HR-V so successful. The Atlas has shown VW isn't afraid to push the MQB past its limits. The newcomer should use a version of the architecture that's similar to the 2019 Jetta, not to mention most of its internal goodies and the solid rear axle.If VW doesn't want to return to the 2-liter, a small 1.5-liter turbo with 147 horsepower should be standard with a manual gearbox and front-wheel drive in tow. Prices should also be kept below the $24,300 of the Tiguan. In any case, the project won't be completed before 2020, which means the German brand will be among the last to join the subcompact crossover segment.