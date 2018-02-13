autoevolution
 

Volkswagen T-Roc Looks like It's Been Used as an Elephant Stool

13 Feb 2018, 9:37 UTC ·
by
The T-Roc is Volkswagen's answer to the very fast-growing segment of small crossovers made up of little kids who put on makeup and high-heel shoes to try and look like their parents.
It doesn't' even matter whether it's any good: it's a Volkswagen car in an active part of the market, so it will sell. Just in case you're not entirely convinced you know what we're talking about, just imagine something between a Polo and a Golf all geared up for its first mountain hike: it looks like it knows what it's doing, but it really doesn't.

However, a lot of people seem to identify with this look, which is why the T-Roc had a relatively short developing time before being thrown into the world. After all, it's not like Volkswagen to sit out of a lucrative portion of the market, particularly when it just lost the number one sales position to the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance.

The Austrians at LowRider, though, saw right through Volkswagen's charade, and decided to strip the T-Roc of its hiking equipment and turn it into what it should have been all along. It turns out all you really needed to do that was an air suspension kit with variable height adjustment, and your T-Roc is now yet another Volkswagen hatchback.

With the body so close to the rims, the stock wheels didn't cut it anymore. It was time for DOTZ to step in, and it did so with 20-inch five-spoke models. These are so large that you can't really see any rubber on the top as the wheel arch gets in the way. The thin spokes also look incredibly fragile, making the whole car appear like it's floating.

Some people are probably going to enjoy this modding, but those riding inside the T-Roc definitely will not. You can have all the air suspension in the world, those huge wheels are going to make the ride a nightmare. Then again, this is more of a show-off car for the people at DOTZ, so it probably won't be driven too much. Not with those wheels, anyway.
