autoevolution

2019 VW T-Cross vs. SEAT Arona Photo Comparison

26 Oct 2018, 17:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
What everybody thought to be one crossover too many turned out to be one of the most exciting things VW has ever designed for a particular segment. We're talking about the T-Cross, and we're going to compare it to its platform brother, the SEAT Arona.
7 photos
VW T-Cross vs. SEAT Arona Photo ComparisonVW T-Cross vs. SEAT Arona Photo ComparisonVW T-Cross vs. SEAT Arona Photo ComparisonVW T-Cross vs. SEAT Arona Photo ComparisonVW T-Cross vs. SEAT Arona Photo ComparisonVW T-Cross vs. SEAT Arona Photo Comparison
Now, we're not saying that the T-Cross is better looking than an Arteon, but VW models are usually the most conservative in any segment. Just look at the Golf! That's not the case here, as it uses every trick in the soft-roader book to be attractive.

Comparing the T-Cross and Arona on style is difficult since both have an awkward MPV-like stance. But if somebody held a gun to our head, we'd have to go with the VW, since it has those wrap-around taillights like a retro sports car.

For now, Volkswagen offers you a range of four engines, all shared with the SEAT. It kicks off with the 1-liter TSI petrol making 95 or 115 HP. A somewhat useless but much cooler bet is the 1.5 TSI with 150 horsepower, which will get you to 100 km/h in just 8 seconds.

The sole diesel option is going to be the 95 HP 1.6-liter. Many of these engines will be available with a DSG gearbox. And we have to point out that the T-Cross sports an illuminated shifter knob to show you when you're in drive or reverse. It's a novel idea from VW.

The interior is similar to the Polo, but there's a redesigned steering wheel and new dash trim. If we're honest, the SEAT Arona's more traditional dashboard looks better, but we don't know yet if the T-Cross has superior materials or not.

The T-Cross seems like a better bet when it comes to carrying things. As standard, its rear bench can slide forward and back to create between 385 and 455 liters of space. Also, the front seat folds flat so you can carry long items. But considering their total length, the SEAT Arona (4.138mm) and VW T-Cross (4.1m) are basically identical.
T-Cross Volkswagen T-Cross Volkswagen SEAT Arona
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
SEAT models:
SEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactSEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVAll SEAT models  
 
 