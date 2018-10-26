2019 VW T-Cross vs. SEAT Arona Photo Comparison

What everybody thought to be one crossover too many turned out to be one of the most exciting things VW has ever designed for a particular segment. We're talking about the T-Cross, and we're going to compare it to its platform brother, the SEAT Arona.
Now, we're not saying that the T-Cross is better looking than an Arteon, but VW models are usually the most conservative in any segment. Just look at the Golf! That's not the case here, as it uses every trick in the soft-roader book to be attractive.
Comparing the T-Cross and Arona on style is difficult since both have an awkward MPV-like stance. But if somebody held a gun to our head, we'd have to go with the VW, since it has those wrap-around taillights like a retro sports car.
For now, Volkswagen offers you a range of four engines, all shared with the SEAT. It kicks off with the 1-liter TSI petrol making 95 or 115 HP. A somewhat useless but much cooler bet is the 1.5 TSI with 150 horsepower, which will get you to 100 km/h in just 8 seconds.
The sole diesel option is going to be the 95 HP 1.6-liter. Many of these engines will be available with a DSG gearbox. And we have to point out that the T-Cross sports an illuminated shifter knob to show you when you're in drive or reverse. It's a novel idea from VW.
The interior is similar to the Polo, but there's a redesigned steering wheel and new dash trim. If we're honest, the SEAT Arona's more traditional dashboard looks better, but we don't know yet if the T-Cross has superior materials or not.
The T-Cross seems like a better bet when it comes to carrying things. As standard, its rear bench can slide forward and back to create between 385 and 455 liters of space. Also, the front seat folds flat so you can carry long items. But considering their total length, the SEAT Arona (4.138mm) and VW T-Cross (4.1m) are basically identical.
