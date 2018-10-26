2019 AUDI A1 30 TFSI Looks Cool in Detailed Walkaround Video

VW Group is good at making small cars with, and its most expensive right now is the 2019 Audi A1 Sportback. The second-generation mini was revealed a few months ago, and we decided to have a second look after Auditography released one of its awesome video montages.

4 photos HP for the front wheels to enjoy via the S tronic gearbox. This version of the A1 will do 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds, though a 200 HP model coming next year will dip below seven.



Unfortunately, the A1 is also very expensive. This configuration starts from €22,850, but that's only the start. This model seems to have the Advanced equipment line for another grand and LED headlights for the same amount. Fortunately, it does look good without the S line kit and this Tioman Grey, which isn't grey at all, is cheap at just €70.



The A1 is less practical than the VW Polo with which it shares its platform, but also sportier. The interior also marks vast improvements over its predecessor, such as the Virtual Cockpit system or driver-oriented navigation. It's nowhere near as push as a bigger Audi model, though that's to be expected.



I mean, there are a few reviews out there, but none of them are in a language I can understand. You're welcome to enjoy looking at the smurf blue A1 with the S line pack and white wheels if that's your thing.



The A1 is one of those cars that's hard to justify in this age. People just don't want expensive hatchbacks, and the little Audi has to compete with far cheaper VW Group stablemates like the recently launched



The model in question is the 30 TFSI, which is the only one you can buy right now. It's got the 1.0-liter turbo TFSI making 116for the front wheels to enjoy via the S tronic gearbox. This version of the A1 will do 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds, though a 200 HP model coming next year will dip below seven.Unfortunately, the A1 is also very expensive. This configuration starts from €22,850, but that's only the start. This model seems to have the Advanced equipment line for another grand and LED headlights for the same amount. Fortunately, it does look good without the S line kit and this Tioman Grey, which isn't grey at all, is cheap at just €70.The A1 is less practical than the VW Polo with which it shares its platform, but also sportier. The interior also marks vast improvements over its predecessor, such as the Virtual Cockpit system or driver-oriented navigation. It's nowhere near as push as a bigger Audi model, though that's to be expected.I mean, there are a few reviews out there, but none of them are in a language I can understand. You're welcome to enjoy looking at the smurf blue A1 with the S line pack and white wheels if that's your thing.The A1 is one of those cars that's hard to justify in this age. People just don't want expensive hatchbacks, and the little Audi has to compete with far cheaper VW Group stablemates like the recently launched T-Cross . Still, we're hoping to see a new S1 flagship model rocking the only 250 horsepower engine in the segment.