2018 SEAT Arona Priced From Just £16,555 in the UK

24 Oct 2017, 20:38 UTC ·
Car Profile
With a blend of Volkswagen Group's technology and sharp styling, the SEAT Arona is sure to go down great with UK customers looking for a crossover. In fact, we think it's got a good chance of competing with popular models like the Renault Captur, Nissan Juke and Peugeot 2008.
Ahead of the November 17th, the second crossover in SEAT's range has been priced. While it might not be a true 4x4, the fact that it only costs from £16,555 should help it achieve success.

Ordering the base model means dealing with a 1.0 EcoTSI three-cylinder engine. But it still makes a respectable 95 HP, 175 Nm and gets to 62 mph in 11.4 seconds.

If you want the snazzy-looking version, consider the Arona FR, which starts from £19,680 and gets a 115 HP version of the above-mentioned engine as standard. It rolls around on 17-inch wheels, has full-LED headlights, tinted windows and twin exhaust trim. Inside, the FR also comes with sports front seats, ambient lighting, and various FR trim to liven things up. It's also the cheapest way to get the Drive Profile system that lets you chose the throttle response or steering.

An Arona First Edition featuring additional storage compartments, keyless access, and adaptive cruise control is available at launch from £18,730. Finally, the range is topped off by the Xcellence trim. It costs £20,825 for the 1-liter model or £24,640 for the 1.6 TDI with a 7-speed DSG. All-round parking sensors, a reversing camera, 18-inch wheels and upgraded styling are all offered.

From bumper to bumper, the smallest SEAT crossover measures 4.14 meters, making it 79mm longer than the new Ibiza and about the size of the previous Leon. Because it needs to combine the features of an MPV, it's also 99mm taller than the Ibiza. The trunk is one major highlight, measuring 400 liters and boasting only a small load lip. With numbers like that and at such a low price, the Arona is sure to attract people who want to downsize and could even be considered a Leon alternative.
