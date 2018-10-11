autoevolution
Skoda Spaceback (Rapid) Will Have an SUV Sister Car

11 Oct 2018, 19:53 UTC
Skoda presented the Vision RS at the Paris Motor Show about a week ago. It previewed a greener future for the RS performance brand, as well as a new compact hatchback from the Czech automaker.
As our spyshots have already shown, the successor to the Rapid Spaceback is already in its late development stages, even though the first sightings were quite recent. And according to German magazine Auto Bild, its debut is scheduled for December in Israel.

The new hatchback won't be called "Rapid" like its predecessor, though the Spaceback name might be kept to signal its hatchback body style. The proportions should be quite close to the concept, with a 4.34m length and 2.65m wheelbase.

That's pretty big, considering that it will reportedly be based on the MQB A0 platform, as we previously suspected. That doesn't necessarily mean it's derived from the VW Polo, just that certain components can be carried over, like mirrors, electronics or engines.

Our source also believes the Spaceback will have an SUV twin, keeping the length and wheelbase identical, but adding a taller body. This has already been previewed by the Vision X concept in Geneva.

Looking back at a story from March 2018, we also claimed the Vision X would share a big version of the MQB A0 platform with the next Rapid. And coincidentally, its wheelbase matches up perfectly.

Sadly, the complex plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.5 TGI gas-burning engine and rear-mounted e-motor won't make it into production. But the CNG-compatible turbo will, along with all the familiar 3- and 4-cylinder VW Group engines with up to around 150 horsepower.

While the Rapid successor will go into production next year, the SUV model will take a little longer to develop, arriving in 2020. The name won't e "Polar," as rumors suggested many years ago, but instead, start with a K and ending with a Q.

