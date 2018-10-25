2019 Volkswagen T-Cross Finally Goes Official

Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design

If there's something the T-Cross can be proud of, that might be trunk capacity. Volkswagen quotes anything between Slotting below the T-Roc, the T-Cross serves as the Volkswagen equivalent to the SEAT Arona . Both share the MQB A0 vehicle architecture, which means that 4Motion all-wheel drive isn’t available. Over in Europe, the range of engine options starts with a three-cylinder turbo with 95 horsepower and 115 horsepower, respectively.Customers can also choose the 1.5 TSI Evo with 150 horsepower or the 1.6with 95 horsepower. Five- and six-speed manual transmissions come standard, and as it is customary of the Volkswagen Group, the seven-speed DSG is available as an optional extra. At 4.11 meters in length, the T-Cross is shorter than the Hyundai Kona Speaking of the South Korean competitor, the Kona comes from the get-go with the 1.0 T-GDi engine, 120 horsepower, six forward ratios, and more standard equipment than the T-Cross. Care to guess what sort of price difference is between the two? At 17,975 euros in Germany, the Volkswagen is 475 more expensive than the Hyundai.Volkswagen appears to believe in brand snobbery more than everyone, especially if you bear in mind that Dacia , Peugeot, Citroen, and Renault have cheaper alternatives in the segment. The same applies to Kia and SEAT, although the latter doesn’t count because the T-Cross and Arona are half-brothers.Speaking of the Arona, both models can be had with Digital Cockpit if you’re prepared to pay the price for such an option. Like any other German vehicle out there, the T-Cross can get too expensive if you’re not careful with the configurator.8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, adaptive cruise control, Beats audio system, keyless entry and start/stop, and autonomous emergency braking are other highlights worth mentioning. The range-topping Style trim level comes with LED headlights as standard, plus ambient lighting, automatic climate control, leather on the steering wheel, and 17-inch alloy wheels.If there's something the T-Cross can be proud of, that might be trunk capacity. Volkswagen quotes anything between 385 and 455 liters with the rear seats in place. If you need more space, the Citroen C3 Aircross can take in 410 to 520 liters.