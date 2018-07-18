autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Thinks T-Cross is Too Small For The U.S. Market

When it comes down to the United States and Europe, the difference in size of cars can be mostly put on infrastructure. The Qashqai might be perfect for the school run in the United Kingdom, but the Odyssey is the go-to vehicle for this kind of duty on the other side of the Atlantic. To this effect, people from North America and the Old Continent don’t have the same taste in cars, and they don’t have the same cars.
Despite the obvious differences between these two parts of the world, automakers such as Ford and Hyundai though that the subcompact segment would become lucrative in the United States of America as demand for crossovers keeps on growing. Volkswagen, meanwhile, can’t make a case for the T-Cross in the U.S. of A.

Speaking to Automotive News, Andreas Krueger confirmed where the all-new T-Cross would be sold. “We're going worldwide with this [subcompact crossover model], starting in Europe, then South America, both Chinese joint ventures, and finally India," Volkswagen’s small car product line head told the cited publication.

Sitting under the T-Roc in the automaker’s lineup, the T-Cross will be manufactured by no less than five factories across three continents. A global product through and through, the T-Cross measures 4.1 meters in length, making it that bit more spacious than the Polo. And with the 455-liter trunk, the T-Cross also happens to be the best in its class at cargo capacity.

Being based on the MQB A0 vehicle architecture, the T-Cross won’t be available with 4Motion all-wheel drive even if you ask Volkswagen nicely about such an option. To this effect, the EcoSport and Kona have the edge over the German interloper.

As the platform brother of the SEAT Arona, the 2019 Volkswagen T-Cross will be offered with a multitude of three- and four-cylinder engine options. From the 1.0 TSI with 95 horsepower to the 1.6 TDI and 150-horsepower 1.5 TSI, there’s something there for everyone in the market for a subcompact-sized crossover with no capability off the beaten path.
