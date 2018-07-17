Volkswagen I.D. R Has Near Crash at Goodwood, Grassy Save Looks Amazing

Another edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, another series of fallen records. And we'd like to focus on the 2018 FOS effort of the Volkswagen I.D. R. Sure; everybody talks about the concept setting a new EV record for the hill climb, all in the hands of Romain Dumas. However, the champion didn't exactly go for a walk in the park when manhandling the 680 hp electric toy. In fact, as you're about to see, he nearly crashed at a certain point.

6 photos



Romain Dumas pulled quite a save on the grass, with this looking more like a drift stunt delivered by one of the pros attending the festival than anything else.



Heck, we're pretty sure that most of the spectators expected the machine to crash, since the car went off the track violently. And if the thing hadn't come in all-paw form, this would've probably been the conclusion.



It's worth mentioning that the 1.86 km (make that 1.16-mile) hill climb course may be uber-tight, but it's packed with hay bales, which means accident usually aren't serious.



Speaking of crashes, the 2018 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed wasn't without its ka-bangs. And while most of these take place during circuit blizting attempts, this year also saw a pair of Porsches getting involved in a ridiculous accident.



To be more precise, a 911 GT3 Cup rear-ended an even more prestigious Porscha racecar, namely a 962C - the latter had just completed its lap, with the driver moving along slowly, while the first came behind it in maximum attack mode - in case you missed the unfortunate moment, you can find it



